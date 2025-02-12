Calls to fix Willesden Green tube station’s longstanding scaffolding blight

Nearly two years ago, scaffolding was quickly erected at Willesden Green tube station following concerns that stone might fall off it — and the scaffolding is still there, blocking the pavement.

The scaffolding was installed in May 2023 following a report that some of the high-level stonework looked precarious and posed a risk of falling. Following an urgent call to the scaffolders Erect Direct, the work was carried out quickly over two days during track closures.

Because the scaffold is on the corner of the tube station ticket hall, it had to be erected as freestanding with only low-level ties to the steel canopy. That also meant a large support structure had to be installed on the pavement to hold the scaffolding, reducing the pedestrian space by about two-thirds of its usual width.

Reducing the pavement width right next to one of the station’s two entrances has been a problem ever since. It’s also been noted that pavement blockage causes problems during rush hours, as it affects people queueing at bus stops near scaffolding.

Transport for London (TfL) is now coming under increased pressure to bring forward the repair work so that the scaffolding can be removed and the pavement unblocked.

Krupesh Hirani, London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow, supported by Willesden Green councillors, Cllr Saqlain Choudry, Cllr Janice Long and Cllr Tom Miller has written to TfL calling for the removal of the scaffolding.

Krupesh Hirani, London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow said: “The structure is a hazard and a complete eyesore. No active work is taking place.

The delay in completing the works and removing the scaffolding is completely unacceptable and is having a detrimental impact in on the local area.

Disabled residents and parents with pushchairs are struggling to navigate through the structure when it’s dark and during rush periods.

I’m calling on Network Rail and TfL to work together to complete the works and remove the structure, which is a complete monstrosity.”

The matter has been raised before, with Krupesh Hirani AM raising it at Mayors Question Time. Last December, the response was that an “intrusive survey is scheduled to take place prior to spring 2025 to identify the necessary work requirements. Once the remedial work, which is planned for 2025, is completed, the scaffolding will be removed.”

In a statement, a TfL spokesperson confirmed that: “It’s necessary for the scaffolding at Willesden Green Tube station to remain in place while we carry out structural assessments of the station building. We will be in a position to give further updates once those assessments are complete.”

It seems cruelly ironic that while presenting an unwelcome addition to the pavement, the scaffolding is also right next to a railway bridge that says “welcome”.