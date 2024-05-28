Network Rail is warning that the c2c railway between Barking and Fenchurch Street will be closed for six weekends in June and July due to maintenance work on the rail infrastructure.

However, a special diversion will occur on one day during the closure, which will excite the train nerds.

The diversions and closures will take place every weekend in June and the first weekend of July.

During the closures, services on the Basildon and Rainham lines will be diverted to Liverpool Street and stop at Stratford but will not call at Limehouse or West Ham stations.

On the Ockendon line, trains will operate as a rail shuttle between Upminster and Grays via Ockendon and Chafford Hundred only. Passengers heading towards London or Southend will need to switch trains at Upminster or Grays.

Now for the train nerds

On Saturday 15th June only, trains won’t divert into Liverpool Street but will run to Fenchurch Street as usual. However, they will still divert via Stratford, and to get between Stratford and Fenchurch Street, trains will have to travel over the rarely used Bow Curve railway track.

The Bow Curve is a railway that links the Liverpool Street and Fenchurch Street mainlines. It opened in 1849 but closed a century later, in 1949, and was single-tracked in 1986 to make space for the DLR at Pudding Mill Lane.

Today, the line is kept active with stock movements and occasional diversions.

You can, if you’re really determined, catch the occasional passenger train over that line very early in the morning or late at night, but very rarely during daytime hours.

So, Saturday 15th June is your chance to ride a passenger train along the Bow Curve between Stratford and Limehouse stations. You may also see the empty space where the former Bow and Bromley station used to stand before it was replaced by Bow Road station in 1949.

The trains will run every half hour in both directions all day.

During the closure, Network Rail engineers will install new rails at Fenchurch Street station and remove worn-out rails. They’ll also maintain the conductor rails (which provide power to trains) adjacent to TfL infrastructure around West Ham station to maintain a stable power supply for trains and general track maintenance.

Bridges, culverts, and structures at multiple locations between Fenchurch Street, East Ham, and Barking will also be inspected to check their condition, as will the sewers around West Ham to identify potential drainage issues.

Mark Walker, Network Rail Anglia route infrastructure engineer, said: “A well-maintained railway enables efficiency and safety. Although closing a busy line is never ideal, every improvement, inspection, survey, and maintenance task underscores our dedication to passenger safety and enhances service reliability for both passengers and freight operators. We appreciate the patience of all our customers during these necessary tasks.”