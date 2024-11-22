Buy your Christmas puddings and hampers from Brixton prison

If you fancy some mince pies with a conscience or a whole hamper’s worth, then the Clink Bakery inside HMP Brixton is selling them in time for Christmas.

The Clink Bakery is a charity that offers training to inmates to prepare them for a career after they leave prison. In 2023, the Clink Charity trained 830 students in prisons around the UK, delivered around 550 NVQ qualifications and placed 52% of their students into employment.

The Clink Bakery, which operates from the same location as The Clink Restaurant within HMP Brixton, has now launched a range of foods to be dispatched to your home.

You can choose a box of 9 mince pies for £6.30 or the Clink Christmas Pudding for £15.00. There are also Christmas hampers for either £75 or £95.

There’s a £3.50 delivery charge per order.

All of the foods are dispatched on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are sent by DHL next-day delivery, and you can select delivery for the week commencing 9th or 16th December. They arrive in Clink-branded boxes.

It’s a chance to support a worthwhile charity, and make for thought-provoking gifts.

The Clink Bakery shop is here.