Brunel Museum closing at the end of September for rebuilding work

The Brunel Museum, which tells the story of the world’s first underwater tunnel, will close at the end of September for nearly a year of rebuilding work.

The museum was recently granted £1.85 million by the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the project, which will will see the Engine House and the Grade II* listed Tunnel Shaft restored to their former glory and a new gallery created. A new Welcome Pavilion will provide accessible facilities, enabling more people to visit and learn about the tunnel and the Brunel family that led its construction.

The museum was granted planning permission to expand its buildings in December 2021, with a new pavilion linking its two existing buildings into one larger site. Currently split between two buildings, the old Engine House and the original Brunel Sinking Shaft, a new entrance pavilion will connect the two buildings via a covered courtyard.

In addition, the refurbishment will allow a collection of over images, known as the Thames Tunnel watercolours, to be on display for the first time. Many were produced during the construction of the Thames Tunnel, and the Brunels themselves drew and painted them. They were buried in a family album for almost 200 years but were acquired by the museum in 2017 and have been waiting to find their permanent home in the restored Engine House

The museum’s redevelopment aims to be completed by summer 2025 in time to celebrate 200 years since work began on this ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.

In addition, the museum, which opened in 1975, will also mark its own 50th anniversary.

Katherine McAlpine from the Brunel Museum said: “We’re thrilled to have received this support from the Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re not only able to revolutionise the museum and its spaces but look at how we involve and interact with our local community and schools here in Southwark. Having this new space means that we can engage more with everyone and involve them in what the next 200 years will look like for us.”

The museum is currently selling tickets to visit up to the end of September, but as it’s only open three days a week, in fact, you now have just 35 days left to visit if you haven’t done so and want to see the museum before its regeneration into a new form.

The museum is a couple of minutes walk from Rotherhithe station on the London Overground.

