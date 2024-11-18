Britain’s most luxurious train to arrive in 2025

A super luxurious train will arrive in the UK next year with a stunning lounge bar with wrap-around windows for the very deep-pocketed customers who can afford it.

Arriving in July 2025, Belmond’s Britannic Explorer will offer tours around the British countryside, with a private bedroom suite for the passengers who will embark on three-day trips. The Britannic Explorer will depart from London with a choice of three routes through the natural landscapes of Cornwall, The Lake District, and Wales.

The luxury interior design of the carriages was created by a London-based studio, Albion Nord.

Gary Franklin, Vice President of Trains and Cruises, Belmond commented: “I am incredibly proud to launch this revolutionary new train, which further enhances Belmond’s global portfolio of market-leading luxury rail experiences. The Britannic Explorer offers something truly unique; an opportunity to discover the rugged Cornish coastline to Snowdonia’s untamed National Park and the vast expanses of the Lake District like never before.

We are especially delighted to welcome the esteemed Chef Simon Rogan to helm the culinary direction. His vision brings a gastronomic journey that complements the train’s spirit of adventure, celebrating British produce and highlighting the finest local specialties along the route.”

Luxury accommodation aboard the Britannic Explorer starts from £11,000 based on a double cabin, which includes a 3-night itinerary, excursions, meals, wine, and alcoholic beverages on board.

If you’re tempted or just want to sigh wistfully, the website is here.