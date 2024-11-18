Britain’s most luxurious train to arrive in 2025
A super luxurious train will arrive in the UK next year with a stunning lounge bar with wrap-around windows for the very deep-pocketed customers who can afford it.
Arriving in July 2025, Belmond’s Britannic Explorer will offer tours around the British countryside, with a private bedroom suite for the passengers who will embark on three-day trips. The Britannic Explorer will depart from London with a choice of three routes through the natural landscapes of Cornwall, The Lake District, and Wales.
The luxury interior design of the carriages was created by a London-based studio, Albion Nord.
Gary Franklin, Vice President of Trains and Cruises, Belmond commented: “I am incredibly proud to launch this revolutionary new train, which further enhances Belmond’s global portfolio of market-leading luxury rail experiences. The Britannic Explorer offers something truly unique; an opportunity to discover the rugged Cornish coastline to Snowdonia’s untamed National Park and the vast expanses of the Lake District like never before.
We are especially delighted to welcome the esteemed Chef Simon Rogan to helm the culinary direction. His vision brings a gastronomic journey that complements the train’s spirit of adventure, celebrating British produce and highlighting the finest local specialties along the route.”
Luxury accommodation aboard the Britannic Explorer starts from £11,000 based on a double cabin, which includes a 3-night itinerary, excursions, meals, wine, and alcoholic beverages on board.
If you’re tempted or just want to sigh wistfully, the website is here.
Are these brand new carriages or rebuilds and if rebuilds, from what? Can’t be cheap either way.
They are actually British Rail Mark 3 coaches (as used, eg, in the HST), except not quite. These coaches were built between 1980 and 1989 to the Mark 3 design for Iarnród Éireann, the Irish state rail operator, who used them on inter-city services.
They were retired by IE in 2008/9 and bought by Belmond, who used them on their Grand Hibernian tour train in Ireland. That was killed off by Covid, and Belmond has now moved them back to the UK where they were built.
Of course they were built with Irish 5ft3in gauge bogies, which have now been replaced with standard gauge bogies from scrapped British Rail Mk3s. And, as Ian’s excellent article indicates, they have been heavily modified, although I’m not sure how much of this was for the Grand Hiburnian and how much for the Brittanic Explorer.
But the Class 376 is already the height of luxury, you can’t get better than that.
Ha Ha! Yep, it doesn’t get much better than a Class 376!
I may never complain about the cost of my LNW season ticket again, that said I guess you get a seat on Britanic Explorer.
I feel this is extortionately expensive at £11000 for three nights incl meals, wine and a couple of excursions. Certainly at a time when many people are struggling to pay energy bills and railway season tickets etc. tus is just another sign of the ever growing wealth gap.
If it helps underwrite railways you use, you benefit.