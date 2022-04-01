After a pandemic switch to online and autumnal events, the annual springtime London Craft Week will be back next month, and apart from lots of displays and short exhibitions, there are a range of bookable tours and talks.

The full programme of events has been published, and I’ve trawled through the lot looking for the events that need booking in advance so you can get an early chance at grabbing tickets.

Enjoy!

Monday 9th May

Talk with Trompe L’Oeil and Mural Artist, Alan Dodd

Alan Dodd is a designer and painter with an extensive background in mural and trompe l’oeil decoration. His past projects include the trompe l’oeil drapery on the unusual fretted metal balustrade of the grand staircase at Spencer House during the building’s restoration in the early 1990s.

In this talk, Alan explores the origins and techniques of this illusionistic art form, illustrated with examples of his work at Spencer House and elsewhere, with creations ranging from Gothick dining rooms to Pompeiian ceilings and rustic ruins.

If Jewels Could Talk

Jewellery historian, Carol Woolton explores the many myths and magic behind the creation of some of history’s most talked-about pieces. Also a contributing editor at British Vogue, Carol is joined by special guests including Dana Thomas and John Galliano. Together, they examine how jewellery is created, what makes it precious, and consider how new technologies are shifting our perceptions of rare gems.

Tuesday 10th May

The Craft of Bat Making and Cricket Bats Through the Ages

Join former Derbyshire County Cricketer Paul Aldred as he delivers a talk on the skills and techniques involved in bat making, which is featured on the Heritage Crafts’ Red List of Endangered Crafts. The Collection’s Officer at Lord’s Marylebone Cricket Club will also discuss the history of different cricket bats in their collection.

Secrets of the Workshop

Discover hidden techniques and little-known processes in the Bloomsbury studios of two award-winning contemporary craftspeople.

Meet embroiderer Kamilah Ahmed and woodcarver Clunie Fretton in an intimate visit hosted by Cockpit CEO Annie Warburton. In the company of an exclusive group of craft enthusiasts, enjoy demonstrations of craft skill and converse with artists who put a contemporary twist on traditional forms.

Art and Design Tour of the Royal Albert Hall

17th century Dutch masters, ‘one of the finest single figures of English sculpture’, a Vulliamy clock and busts by Edgar Boehm and William Timym are just some of the artistic gems to be found at the Royal Albert Hall.

Discover them and more on this specialist tour which takes you around areas of this iconic Victorian building not generally open to the public. Learn more about the incredible construction feats taken to create this London landmark.

Silk and Metal Thread Embroidery with Becky Hogg

In this two-hour session, explore a selection of the stitches from Becky’s Strawberry Thief-inspired designs and learn how to embroider with a variety of metal and silk threads in rows, loops and zig zags to create texture and pattern using the traditional skills of metal thread embroidery.

Participants are also able to view embroideries and textiles from The William Morris Society’s collection, and will have the opportunity to purchase a Becky Hogg embroidery kit to take home and work on at leisure.

Gabriel Scott’s Leathercraft Workshop with Candice Lau

Join Gabriel Scott at their Mayfair showroom to learn the traditional art of leatherwork with maker Candice Lau. Use the method of saddle stitching to make your own small leather card holder from vegan leather.

Tour of the Production Costume Workshop at English National Opera

A guided tour around the production costume workshop for English National Opera on Burrell Street. See the talented costume and millinery teams hard at work, designing and making costumes ready for ENO’s forthcoming season at their home, the London Coliseum.

Celebrating English Wine with Highweald Wine Estate

Join an expert member of the Highweald team to explore the complex processes behind a bottle, learn the fundamentals of how to taste while sampling their range of wines and explore the concepts behind food pairings with different sparkling wine styles.

The Next Chapter in Art

Everything evolves – even for a hotel as renowned as The Dorchester. Now, the hotel is undergoing one of its most significant renovations since it first opened its doors in 1931.

At this exclusive event, The Dorchester and VISTO reveal the narrative of their new artwork, a sneak peek of some of the pieces, the inspiration behind the collection, and an introduction to some of the talented artists commissioned for the project.

The Connection Between Savile Row and Hollywood

Savile Row tailoring is thriving like never before, with suits, jackets and trousers taking starring roles in Hollywood and British films. Actors are working directly with costume designers and tailors, looking to them to design their outfits both on- and off-screen. Join a talk to hear how tailors Cad & The Dandy create characters rather than costumes.

Wednesday 11th May

From Cremona to London

Royal Academy of Music curator of instruments Barbara Meyer and the workshop team present a workshop demonstration that introduces the fascinating history of stringed instrument making.

Traditional Artisan Skills and Modern Technology: Creating Handcrafted Humidors

Discover the master craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies that are the hallmark of DeART’s handmade cigar humidors. Hear from cigar world experts on how to commission a bespoke humidor, whether table-top or large-scale, to keep cigars at their finest. Visit The Beaumont to view its custom-made humidor as well as a range of smaller pieces.

Thursday 12th May

Hand Embroidery Demonstration

Located on Lexington Street in the heart of London’s bustling Soho, Alex Eagle Studio is an oasis of calm, style and elegance. Alex Eagle has created a curated ‘home from home’, a version of her own loft dwelling minutes away. Most of the studio clothing range is made in-house on the lower floor, supervised by a Savile Row-trained tailor, and the remainder manufactured in London factories. All are designed by Alex and reflect her classic and unseasonal approach to clothing – pieces that are made to last and that you will want to wear for life.

The Art of Goldsmithing with Goossens

Goossens, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art couture jewellery house established in Paris in 1950, invites you to an afternoon demonstration of goldsmithing techniques by their Parisian atelier artisans.

Kitchen Knives and How to Use Them Correctly

Join Borough Kitchen for an interactive, skills-based workshop about the most important tool in your kitchen: a good, sharp knife. In this abridged version of their signature Applied Knife Techniques class — featured in the Evening Standard, BBC Good Food and more — learn the difference between European and Japanese knives, how to simplify (and enjoy!) would-be tedious tasks like chopping onions, and so much more.

Behind the Scenes of a Perfume Lab: Tour and Perfume Blending

Your visit includes a tour of their perfume laboratory, going behind the scenes of perfume creation and exploring essentials ingredients with their in-house perfumer Emmanuelle Moeglin. Learn how fragrances are made and smell and discover some of the most-used ingredients of perfumery.

Each visitor has the opportunity to create their own blend from the EPC fragrance collection and leave with an 8ml travel-size eau de parfum blended to their taste.

Morgan: 21st-Century Coachbuilding

For the first time ever, Morgan is moving its production line away from Malvern, Worcestershire, where it has produced cars since 1909. Located at the company’s flagship dealership, Morgan Works London, Morgan’s master craftspeople demonstrate the rare skills that go into handcrafting each Morgan car.

Morgan’s head of design Jonathan Wells is taking part in a live talk. Listen as Jonathan talks through his own journey in car design, his experiences with Morgan, the company’s commitment to craft and tailoring, as well as giving insight into the future direction of the brand. An opportunity for audience participation and questions follows.

About Time: Discover the Craftsmanship of Antique Clocks

Led by LAPADA CEO Freya Simms, the tour offers the opportunity to learn about the making of these exquisite objects directly from leading specialist dealers. The tour begins at Butchoff Antiques and stops at Sandberg Antiques, Howard Walwyn Antique Clocks and the galleries of a several other LAPADA members on the street.

A Tour of the Danish Ambassador’s Residence by Marie-Louise Høstbo

A tour of the Danish Ambassador’s residence in London, led by Danish architect and design specialist Marie-Louise Høstbo, recently appointed as head of design at Fritz Hansen.

Grafton Saddler: Leatherwork Demonstration

Discover more about the leatherwork techniques and processes involved in the making of a Grafton Saddler custom saddle. Watch a live demonstration by craftsperson Hannah Galvin-Horne, who introduces the materials, techniques and processes used in her craft.

Friday 13th May

Make, Do & Mend

Visit The Fashion School in Chelsea, a hub of responsible fashion, and learn different techniques to mend your clothing. An event aimed at encouraging repairing and upcycling instead of throwing away. Bring in one to three items of clothing which may have a random stain, hole or tear and get advice and skills to give these garments new life: from fixing holes in jeans, darning jumpers, adding a patch or shortening sleeves.

Saturday 14th May

Contemporary Flower Pressing with Artist Elaine Duigenan

Be inspired by Keats House through a creative workshop with artist Elaine Duigenan on ideas and techniques for contemporary flower pressing. Learn how Keats’ poetry was informed by his knowledge of plants and go home with your own artwork made with flowers. Materials are provided.

Shoe Polishing and Aftercare Masterclass

Are your leather shoes looking a bit tired and worn out? The experts at English shoemaker Joseph Cheaney & Sons are here to help with their free polishing masterclass. In the surroundings of their beautiful shop in Coal Drops Yard, be taken through all of the necessary steps to clean, condition and polish your footwear, and get any questions answered along the way.

Fashioning Masculinities: Lawton

Join the V&A for this morning demonstration with Kimberley Megan Lawton to unpick what goes into making the perfect suit. Kimberley details the journey of the whole process, from initial consultations to development, design and construction, giving insider insight into this exclusive industry. See some of these processes in action as Kimberley demonstrates how to draft and prepare a pair of bespoke trousers, showcasing the skills of a master tailor.

The full list of London Craft Week events is here.