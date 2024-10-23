Book – How transit maps around the globe reveal unique design choices

We’re all familiar with London’s famous tube map, but maybe less so with how other cities display their metro maps, and now a book has brought many of them together.

Map author Mark Ovenden’s latest book examines 53 cities worldwide, from Algiers to Washington, D.C.

London unsurprisingly gets a lot more space than most cities but is dwarfed by the space given to Berlin. What’s fascinating is how the maps—officially diagrams—can look instantly familiar and yet so very different, not just because they’re of different cities but also because of subtle design preferences chosen in each city.

A particular quirk I noticed is that as the Chicago map is overlaid on the real geographic map of the city, a slightly odd-looking kink appears between the 47th and 63rd streets on the red line—which a Beck-style map would have smoothed out.

It’s also noticeable how many cities include bus routes as well as railways, providing a more cohesive view of public transport in the city. This style would struggle to be replicated in London unless it was limited to the Superloop.

That would be controversial though. People can be very passionate about their maps, and the book includes the famously short-lived attempt to provide a tube map without the Thames running through it.

Away from the maps themselves, the book also looks at the designers and the design choices made, and even fantasy maps — such as a theoretical tube map made for Game of Thrones.

As a book, I doubt it will tell anyone anything they didn’t know about London’s maps, but it will tell you a lot about the history and evolution of maps in 52 other cities. Befitting a book that relies heavily on imagery, the print quality is high, so the maps shine as they should.

The book, Iconic Transit Maps is available from Amazon, the publisher, and good bookshops.