Blast from the Past! Southeastern revives the iconic Network SouthEast livery

Nostalia alert, as Network SouthEast has returned, after a Southeastern train was redecorated in the famous style that was once a regular sight in London.

The restoration of the classic look by Southeastern is part of this year’s Railway 200 anniversary celebrations.

Network SouthEast (NSE) was formed in June 1986 and brought together the commuter services operating in and around the south east of England and London and was easily recognisable by its red, white and blue ‘signal toothpaste’ colour scheme across its stations and trains.

Chris Green, then the British Rail Sector Director for London & South East, led the creation and delivery of Network SouthEast. The aim was to provide a recognisable brand for customers, improve service quality and grow ridership.

A key catalyst for this transformation was the introduction of the Class 465, ‘Networker’ fleet which first entered passenger service in 1992 and are still going strong today.

Returning the modern train to its 1990s livery involved a team from Southeastern, Angel Trains, Wabtec, and Creactive designers. Although technical drawings of the NSE livery were available, they were missing some details that would be expected on modern drawings. The old design also didn’t comply with modern accessibility requirements, so some subtle tweaks were needed, such as grey doors instead of blue and minor changes to the design layout and door buttons.

The special repaint was funded by Angel Trains and carried out by Wabtec during the unit’s scheduled heavy maintenance.

The train, unit number 465908 will remain in service on the Southeastern network and will be used in regular passenger service as well as for charity rail tours and other Railway 200 events.