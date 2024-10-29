Bill Bailey to read tube tannoy messages on the Underground on Thursday

If you travel by tube this Thursday, you’ll hear comedian and musician Bill Bailey on the tannoy, as he’s recorded messages for the annual Poppy Day appeal.

TfL will support the annual London Poppy Appeal on Thursday 31st October with collections from 7am to 7pm at 70 stations across the capital, and actor, author and presenter Ross Kemp will support the collections at Charing Cross Underground station.

London Transport Commissioner Andy Lord and London Transport Old Comrades will also support fundraising efforts outside Tower Wharf to support the RBL’s activity for this year.

On the day, TfL aims to raise at least £1 million for the annual poppy appeal.

TfL’s network will host poppy theme-wrapped buses, poppy decals on the front of trains across the DLR, Underground, Overground and Elizabeth line. Poppy roundels will decorate select bus stations, Underground and Overground platforms and eight piers across the city will host flags in support of the armed forces and veterans.

In addition, the IFS Cloud Cable Car cabins will be wrapped with poppies for the first time this year.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m proud that once again TfL is supporting the London Poppy Appeal, which will see celebrities Bill Bailey and Ross Kemp fundraising alongside the thousands of volunteers who help to make the day happen.”

“I encourage commuters to give whatever they can to this year’s Poppy Appeal. These donations help the Royal British Legion provide crucial support to those who have done so much to serve our country, whether veterans, serving members of the armed forces, or their families.”

The London Poppy Appeal is the biggest street collection of its kind in the UK. Manned by more than 2,000 uniformed personnel volunteering from the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, these collection stations are a unique opportunity for the public to interact with service personnel.

Previous TfL tannoy celebrities:

2023 – Jools Holland

2022 – Shane Richie

2021 – Ross Kemp

2020 –

2019 –

2018 – Shane Richie, Jo Brand and Leslie Joseph

2017 – Barbara Windsor and Shane Richie

2016 – Jessica Ennis-Hill, Jennifer Saunders, Moira Stuart, Michael Palin, Nihal Arthanayake, Barbara Windsor and Stephen Fry

2015 – Brian Blessed, Danny Dyer, Jo Brand, Trevor Nelson, Ian Lavender, Arsene Wenger, John Terry and Harry Kane

2014 – Brian Blessed, Barbara Windsor, Joanna Lumley and Sir Terry Wogan