England’s train companies have joined together to offer up to 1 million journeys at up to half-price on selected Advance and off-peak train tickets

You will be able to buy tickets in the Great British Rail Sale from 10am next Tuesday (19th April) until the end of Monday 2nd May 2022 for travel between Monday 25th April until Friday 27th May 2022.

When the sale starts, to find tickets, go to National Rail’s online tool here to find out which routes are available. Once you find a route, click ‘buy’ to head over to a ticket retailer and check the availability for your journey. Great British Rail Sale tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis but there’s no limit on how many tickets you can buy for trips.

In addition, if you have a Railcard, you will be able to save an additional 1/3 off a Great British Rail Sale ticket.

The special offer tickets are available from:

Southeastern

London North Eastern Railway

Avanti West Coast

Greater Anglia

South Western Railway

Great Western Railway

Northern

C2C

Chiltern

London Northwestern Railway Railway

Cross Country

East Midlands Railway

West Midlands Railway

Southern

Thameslink

Great Northern

TransPennine Express

Grand Central

Hull Trains

The offer does not include travel on London Overground, TfL Rail, Merseyrail, Lumo, Gatwick Express, Heathrow Express or Stansted Express.

On some operators, you may be able to pay for a First-Class upgrade. You’ll need to check the trail company for details.

If the train you purchased a ticket for is cancelled or is delayed and you still decide to travel, special arrangements will be made to accommodate you on another train (although a seat cannot be guaranteed). If you choose not to travel a refund will be offered on completely unused tickets and you will not be charged an administration fee.

Note that Great British Rail Sale tickets are non-refundable and cannot be transferred.

