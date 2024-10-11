Big price rise for this year’s London NYE fireworks

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve fireworks by the London Eye go on sale next Friday, but there has been another price hike, with some tickets costing as much as £50.

Last year, ticket prices rose to £20, but this year, there will be a London resident’s price and a higher price for people who don’t live in London. And also a higher price for the better viewing areas.

On the night, there will be the usual six viewing areas – Blue, Red, Pink, Green, White and the Orange (Accessible Viewing Area), and prices will vary depending which area you are in. Also, this year, they’re introducing different prices depending on whether you live in London or outside London.

The NYE Fireworks prices

The standard areas – £20 for Londoners and £35 for non-Londoners

RED AREA tickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Golden Jubilee Footbridge to Temple Avenue. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This a side view further down river from the London Eye.

GREEN AREA tickets cover the area behind the London Eye. This can only be reached via the south side of the River Thames. This is an up-close view directly behind the London Eye.

ORANGE (ACCESSIBLE VIEWING) AREA tickets cover Albert Embankment, riverside of St. Thomas’ Hospital, with access from the south side of the River Thames only. This is a side view of the London Eye.

The premium areas – £35 for Londoners and £50 for non-Londoners

BLUE AREA tickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Westminster Bridge to Golden Jubilee Footbridge. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This is a head on view directly opposite the London Eye.

PINK AREA tickets provide access to Waterloo Bridge only. The entrance is located on the north side of Waterloo Bridge. Please note, you cannot cross this bridge to enter other ticketed areas. This is a partial side view of the London Eye.

WHITE AREA tickets provide access to Westminster Bridge only. This can only be reached via the south side of the River Thames. Please note, there is no access to this area from Westminster Underground station. This is a partial side view close to the London Eye.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 18th October at noon from here, and any unsold tickets, including returns will be released in early December.

At the moment, they’re not detailing what defines a “Londoner” for the pricing, but they are likely to be residents within the Greater London postcode. Also, it is not clear yet if a Londoner can buy tickets at Londoner rates and then gift them to their non-Londoner friends without paying a top-up fee.

The website says the terms and conditions will be clarified when the tickets go on sale – via Ticketmaster.

Also, for a list of 2024’s Bonfire night firework displays, go here.