Weather permitting, a military aircraft flypast will take place over central London on Saturday to mark the King’s official birthday.

The flypast is part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the ceremonial event that takes place on Horseguards Parade in the morning, and once that has finished and people have time to get into place — a flypast over London concluded by the Red Arrows.

As it happens, there’s also a rehearsal over the North Sea a week or so before the flypast, so based on that, it’s possible to list which aircraft are expected to fly over London on Saturday. Barring any last-minute changes, it’s “likely” that the flypast will be made up as follows:

RC-135 Rivet Joint

A400M Atlas

Voyager

C-17 Globemaster

Phenom T1

Texan T1

Chinooks

Typhoons

F-35B Lightning

Hawk T2

…and then the Red Arrows to complete the flypast.

The flypast will take place around 1pm on Saturday 15th June 2024.

The aircraft will line up over Essex and then fly over East London towards Buckingham Palace, where they then disperse over West London.

For the Red Arrows, the planes will usually start white smokes first then switch to red-white-blue as they get closer to the Palace, but the location varies from as far out as the Olympic Park to as close as Holborn.

Although you can see the flypast from pretty much anywhere with a decent view of the sky, the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace is the best place. Based on previous years, people gather at the Trafalgar Square end. Once the Trooping the Colour crowds have made their way up to the Palace, the barriers will be taken down and the public can head into The Mall as well.