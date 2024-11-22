Bid on railway prizes for cab rides and behind the scenes tours

As part of a charity fundraiser for the Railway Ball, a prize draw and raffle will offer a huge selection of special railway-themed prizes.

Prizes on offer range from cab rides, special trips on trains, behind-the-scenes tours and railway gifts. There’s also a load of non-railway prizes such as tours of the BT Tower and many holidays, concerts and sports memorabilia.

It’s all in aid of the Railway Children charity, which supports vulnerable children who are alone and at risk on the streets and at transport hubs.

You can bid on the prizes now, and bidding will close at approximately 11pm on Friday 29th November 2024 during The Railway Ball.

In addition to the prize draw, there’s a raffle with tickets costing £20 available here.

Bid prices below are as of lunchtime on Fri 22nd Nov.

Train tickets

Caledonian Sleeper Round Trip & Dinner for 2

Current Bid £400

Be First Aboard the Belmond Britannic Explorer for 2

Current Bid £1,000

Luxurious GWR Night Riviera & Day Pullman Experience – Round Trip for 2

Current Bid £500

All-Line Rover (7 Days) for 2 – Explore the UK by Rail

Current Bid £240

£500 Eurostar Gift Vouchers – Explore Europe in Style

Current Bid £430

First Class Return Tickets from London to Brighton for 4

Current Bid £30

Heathrow Express Business First Carnet of 6 Tickets

Minimum Bid £30

LNER First Class Return Tickets for 2

Current Bid £175

Return Tickets on South Western Railway for 4

Current Bid £100

Heathrow Express Business Class Return for 2

Minimum Bid £10

1st Class Gatwick Express Tickets – Victoria-Gatwick for 2

Minimum Bid £10

Two 1st Class Return Tickets with East Midlands Railway

Current Bid £40

1st Class Gatwick Express Tickets – Victoria-Brighton for 2

Minimum Bid £10

One-Month Unlimited Travel Pass on Greater Anglia

Current Bid £50

1st Class Thameslink Tickets – Bedford to Brighton for 2

Minimum Bid £10

4 Return Tickets on West Midlands Trains

Minimum Bid £30

1st Class Great Northern Tickets – Kings Cross to Cambridge for 2

Minimum Bid £10

1st Class Southern Tickets – Victoria-Eastbourne for 2

Minimum Bid £10

1st Class Southern Tickets – Victoria to Chichester for 2

Minimum Bid £10

1st Class Dining Aboard a Train Hauled by the Iconic Tornado, for 4

Current Bid £501.34

Afternoon Tea in Cambridge with GTR Chiefs inc Travel for 6

Current Bid £80

Depot and railway site tours

RIA 150 Celebration Tickets for 4

Current Bid £200

Annual Passes to Wonderlab – National Railway Museum for 4

Minimum Bid £30

Day at the National Railway Museum for 4

Minimum Bid £30

Miles, the East Midlands Railway Mascot Needs a New Home!

Current Bid £30

Margo, the East Midlands Railway Mascot Needs a New Home!

Current Bid £10

Greater Anglia’s Hare Mascot Merchandise Hamper

Current Bid £10

London Routemaster Tour for 64

Current Bid £130

MTREL MD Driver Simulator & Autoreverse Experience for 4

Minimum Bid £40

Signalling Train Simulator & Tour of the ROC, Rugby for 2

Current Bid £50

LNER Ultra-Light Simulator Experience for 6

Minimum Bid £40

London Bus Garage Behind the Scenes Tour for 5

Current Bid £50

Docklands Light Railway Revealed – Go Behind the Scenes for 5

Current Bid £40

Front-Seat Cab Ride on the London Underground for 2

Minimum Bid £40

Global Centre of Rail Excellence Site Tour & Lunch for 2

Current Bid £40

Freightliner Driving Simulator Experience for 1

Minimum Bid £30

Drive a Train-ScotRail Simulator Experience in Glasgow for 1

Minimum Bid £30

Forth Bridge Tour & Views for 4

Current Bid £150

Behind-the-Scenes Tour, Cab Ride & Simulator – Southeastern Railway for 2

Current Bid £100

Exclusive Old Oak Common Depot Visit for 2

Current Bid £30

GTR Train Driving Experience for 1 Selhurst Depot

Current Bid £50

Exclusive Irish Rail Inchicore Tour for 2

Current Bid £100

Steam Footplate Experience on the Isle of Wight for 1

Current Bid £70

Name a New Rail Bridge – Connect Communities

Current Bid £50

Rail Heritage Great Central Station VIP Experience for 2

Current Bid £20

Class 810 Train Simulator Experience for 2 in Central Derby

Minimum Bid £30

King’s Cross Station Tour for 6

Current Bid £20

Class 730 Train Simulator Experience for 2 in Central Birmingham

Current Bid £30

Glasgow Central Station Tour for 4

Current Bid £20

Avanti West Coast Driver Simulator Experience for 2 Current Bid £61

Boston Lodge Works, Ffestiniog Railway Tour for 2

Current Bid £20

Manchester Victoria Station Exclusive Tour for 10

Current Bid £30

Branch Line Society 1st Class Charter Train Experience for 2

Current Bid £90

Carlisle Station Undercroft / Vaults Guided Tour for 2

Current Bid £30

Branch Line Society Heritage Charter Train Experience for 2

Current Bid £93

Behind the Scenes Depot Tour of Neville Hill or Newton Heath for 2

Current Bid £30

Flight in Scotland’s Railway Inspection Helicopter for 2

Current Bid £50

Class 168 Train Cab Ride for 1 London – Oxford

Current Bid £35

GB Railfreight Locomotive Cab Ride for 1

Current Bid £60

Cab ride between Manchester – York with TransPennine Express for 1

Current Bid £30

GB Railfreight Class 66 Simulator & Depot Tour for 2

Current Bid £30

Behind-the-scenes Metrolink tram depot plus simulator for 2

Current Bid £40

Railway gifts

Create Your Own Unique Custom Headboard

Current Bid £100

Authentic Crowsfoot Train Nameplate

Current Bid £82

Unused GWR HST Class 255 ‘Rougemont’ Nameplate

Current Bid £150

3-Car Pendolino Model in Pride Livery – Custom Glass Case

Current Bid £80

Limited Edition Class 37 Model Train: Railfreight Livery

Current Bid £70

Azuma 5 Car Hornby Train Model Pack – Era 11 (1st Lot)

Minimum Bid £50

Graham Farish Bachmann Freightliner Class 66 N Gauge Model Locomotive

Current Bid £40

Glass Boxed and Mounted GB Model 00 Loco of choice

Current Bid £40

Pendolino Red Table Lamp: Own a Piece of Rail History

Minimum Bid £20

Unique Gold Pendolino Table Lamp – 1 only!

Current Bid £100

Vintage British Rail “Do Not Alight Here” Sign

Current Bid £30

Azuma 5 Car Hornby Train Model Pack – Era 11 (2nd lot)

Minimum Bid £50

Non-railway tours and holidays

BT Tower: Private Sky-High Daytime Event with Lunch for 50

Current Bid £510

BT Tower: Boardroom Meeting & Sky-High Lunch for 7

Current Bid £220

Zurich Weekend Getaway – Flights & More for 2

Current Bid £600

Luxury 4 Bedroom Holiday Home in Rock, Cornwall for 8

Current Bid £640

Week in a Luxury Canford Cliffs Apartment nr Sandbanks for 6

Current Bid £850

Luxury Dinner, B&B Stay at Elite Hotels-3 Locations for 2

Current Bid £260

Edinburgh Boutique Hotel 2 Night Stay & Afternoon Tea for 2

Current Bid £530

Stay in Award-Winning Railholiday Carriage for up to 6

Current Bid £190

Escape for a Two-Night UK Break for 2

Current Bid £270

Edinburgh BrewDog Doghouse Stay & Craft Beer for 2

Current Bid £142

InterContinental at the O2 Overnight Stay for 2

Current Bid £120

Canoe World’s Highest Aqueduct & Ruthin Castle Stay for 2

Current Bid £200

Valet Parking (30 Days), Fast Track Security & Lounge Access

Current Bid £100

IFS Cloud Cable Car Ride – Family Return Ticket

Current Bid £10

Fly a World War II Spitfire for 1

Current Bid £1,000

Harry Potter Studio Tour & 1 Night Stay for 4

Current Bid £270

Captain for a Day: Maritime Simulator for 6, inc. Travel

Current Bid £100

Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Heathrow’s Iconic Air Traffic Control Tower for 4

Current Bid £120

Full Day Sailing Adventure Around the Solent & Overnight Stay for 2

Current Bid £220

Poole Harbour Private Port Boat Tour for 4

Current Bid £40

Palace of Whitehall, inc Henry VIII’s Wine Cellar Tour for 4

Current Bid £390

A Christmas Carol at Knebworth for a Family of 4

Minimum Bid £40

Brooklands Experience: Concorde & Cake for 2

Current Bid £30

Take to the Skies with a Beginners Flying Lesson for 1

Current Bid £120

Sports

VIP Manchester City v Newcastle Experience for 4

Current Bid £780

Premium Hospitality Package Liverpool v Southampton for 4

Current Bid £650

Premium Tickets for Spurs vs. City with Hospitality for 2

Current Bid £260

Erling Haaland Signed & Framed Manchester City Football Shirt

Current Bid £360

Thierry Henry Signed Framed Football Shirt – A True Icon

Current Bid £720

Bristol City Football Men’s Home Match for 2

Current Bid £20

Bristol City Football Women’s Home Match for 2

Minimum Bid £10

Gleneagles Golf Experience for 4

Current Bid £700

Premier Golf Experience at The Grove for 4

Current Bid £300

Play Stratford’s Historic Golf Course with Meal for 4

Current Bid £150

4-Ball Golf at The Carrick, Loch Lomond

Minimum Bid £50

Leicester Tigers Rugby Gallagher Premiership Game for 4

Current Bid £40

Bristol Bears Rugby Men’s Home Match for 2

Minimum Bid £10

Bristol Bears Rugby Women’s Home Match for 2

Minimum Bid £10

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 for 2

Current Bid £300

Red Bull Racing Formula One™ Team Factory Tour for 2

Current Bid £300

Bristol Flyers Basketball Home Match for 2

Minimum Bid £10

Railway books and gifts

RAIL Magazine One Year Digital Subscription

Minimum Bid £10

Hubble’s Point Cloud: Striking Railway Modern Artwork

Minimum Bid £20

Broad Gauge at Paddington Framed Print

Current Bid £70

The Great Railway Revolution – Signed Hardback

Current Bid £20

Fire and Steam – Signed Hardback

Current Bid £10

The Liberation Line – Signed Hardback

Minimum Bid £10

Signed Peter’s Railway Books & Garden Railway Visit

Current Bid £10

Entertainment tickets

Paul McCartney Live at The O2: Seated Tickets for 2

Current Bid £90

Kylie Minogue Live at The O2: VIP Level 1 Tickets for 2

Current Bid £200

Jimmy Carr Live at The O2: VIP Level 1 Tickets for 2

Current Bid £240

Olly Murs Co-op Live Manchester 8 May 2025 VIP for 6

Current Bid £50

The Truth About Harry Beck at London Transport Museum for 2

Current Bid £40

ABBA Voyage, Oceanbird Lounge Premium Package for 2

Current Bid £270

VIP Capital Summertime Ball Tickets for 4

Minimum Bid £50

Food and drink

Private Michelin-Standard Dining for 8

Minimum Bid £250

Paul Hollywood Afternoon Tea at The Big Cat Sanctuary for 2

Current Bid £50

The Ritz Champagne Afternoon Tea for 2

Current Bid £170

Dinner for 2 at the Great Gallery, Royal Automobile Club Pall Mall

Current Bid £120

Lanesborough Champagne Afternoon Tea for 2

Current Bid £140

Afternoon Tea in Brighton with GTR Chiefs inc Travel for 6

Current Bid £60

Raymond Blanc One Day Cookery School at Le Manoir for 1

Current Bid £390

YO! Sushi School Experience for 1

Minimum Bid £10

Multi-Award Winning Artisan Hamper by Real Food

Current Bid £100

Hotel Chocolat The Grand Wreath Box

Current Bid £90

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Starter Kit

Current Bid £70

The Festive Feast Hamper, A Generous Taste of Pure Luxury

Current Bid £200

One Year of Fresh Coffee, Delivered Weekly to Your Door

Current Bid £110

Caffè Nero £100 Gift Card

Current Bid £60

Corporate bids

London Underground Digital Campaign Worth £270,000

Current Bid £1,000

JCDecaux Digital Advertising Worth £50,000

Current Bid £1,500

Rail Business Daily Marketing & Advertising Worth £5,000

Current Bid £310

Full Page Advert in Modern Railways Magazine