As part of a charity fundraiser, there are a number of behind the scenes tours of London’s national rail stations up for grabs. This Auction is part of Railway Family Week- a week-long fundraising event bringing together the whole Rail Industry which aims to raise £50,000 this year.

Ranging from a day with steam trains, play model railways with Pete Waterman, and behind the scenes tours, there are 50 events in the auction.

Bidding ends on Thursday 5th May 2022 at 7pm – and the full list is here

London specific opportunities to bid on

Tour of Liverpool Street Station for up to 4 people

A Behind the Scenes tour of Liverpool Street Station for 4 people.

Paddington Station Tour for Four

A Behind the Scenes tour of Paddington Station for 4 people.

Waterloo Station Tour for 4 and Train Announcement

A guided tour of Waterloo Station for 4 people. Plus, get the chance to record a train announcement that will be broadcast in the station.

Tour of Euston in an Assistance Buggy

You will receive lessons from a member of staff to drive the buggy and go behind the scenes of the station.

Record an Announcement and Tour Euston Station

A tour of Euston Station with the chance to record your own announcement to be played in the station.

Behind the Scenes for Two at Kings Cross

A Behind the Scenes tour of Kings Cross Station for 2 people.

Guided Tour of St Pancras with a shopping voucher

A guided tour of St Pancras station for 4 people with a £100 shopping voucher to spend in any of the bars, restaurants and cafes or retail outlets.

Bus Ride with Peter Hendy as your Driver

Sir Peter will take you and 63 friends, colleagues or clients out for one hour on his own Routemaster bus. You will be chauffeured around the key sights of London – a unique and not to be forgotten experience.

Drive a London Routemaster Bus

A chance to drive an Abellio London Routemaster bus at one of the Abellio Bus Depots in London.

Arterio simulator for two

A chance to test-drive South Western Railway’s new Arterio train.

