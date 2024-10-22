Behind the scenes tours for young theatre job seekers
A free day of events for young people seeking a non-acting role in the London theatre is offering tickets to attend TheatreCraft, the UK’s largest careers event for anyone aged 16-30 seeking offstage roles in theatre.
It’s aimed at potential job seekers who want to work in roles as wide ranged as theatre set design, costumes, lighting, rigging, marketing and beyond – so long as the attendee is between 16 and 30 years old, or for younger potentials, there’s a separate event for people aged 7-15 years old.
For young adults, Theatrecraft24 is a whole day of events based at the Royal Opera House, with workshops and behind-the-scenes tours taking place at several other west-end theatres, including the Adelphi , the Gillian Lynne, His Majesty’s Theatre, the Lyceum and the Sondheim Theatre.
In the Royal Opera House, there will also be a display of stands from theatre organisations, education providers, and venues offering career advice.
TheatreCraft24 will take place on Monday 11th November 2024, and free tickets are available from here.
Participating organisations:
- Masterclass TRH
- Society of London Theatre / UK Theatre
- Royal Ballet and Opera
- Academy of Live Technology
- The Association of British Theatre Technicians
- AKA UK
- Almeida Theatre
- Association for Lighting Production and Design
- Arts University Plymouth
- The Association for Sound Design and Production
- Ambassador Theatre Group
- Bath Spa University
- Bectu
- Bristol Institute of Performing Arts
- Bristol School of Acting
- Bristol Old Vic Theatre School
- Cameron Mackintosh Limited
- Casarotto Ramsay & Associates Ltd
- Crossroads Live
- Delfont Mackintosh Theatres
- Dewynters
- Disney Theatrical Productions
- East 15 Acting School
- Equity
- Excellent Recruitment
- Federation of Drama Schools
- Get Into Theatre
- Glyndebourne
- Go Live Theatre Projects
- Guildford School of Acting
- Guildhall School of Music & Drama
- Hackney Empire
- Jamie Wilson Productions
- LAMDA
- Les Enfants Terribles
- LIPA: Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts
- LW Theatres
- Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts
- National Theatre
- National Youth Theatre of Great Britain
- Nederlander Theatres
- Nick Hern Books
- Nimax Theatres
- Opera Holland Park
- The Pleasance Theatre Trust
- Production Managers’ Forum (PMF)
- Rose Bruford College
- Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
- Royal Shakespeare Company
- Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
- Shakespeare’s Globe
- Sonia Friedman Productions
- Stage Management Association
- Stage One
- TAIT
- Theatre Deli
- The Old Vic
- The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
- The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
- The Stage
- Triple E
- University Centre Leeds
- University Centre South Essex
- University for the Creative Arts
- University of Salford
- University of the Arts London
- Wandsworth Arts Fringe
- Wellbeing in the Arts
- West Midlands Creative Alliance
- White Light (a d&b solutions company)
