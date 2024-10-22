Behind the scenes tours for young theatre job seekers

A free day of events for young people seeking a non-acting role in the London theatre is offering tickets to attend TheatreCraft, the UK’s largest careers event for anyone aged 16-30 seeking offstage roles in theatre.

It’s aimed at potential job seekers who want to work in roles as wide ranged as theatre set design, costumes, lighting, rigging, marketing and beyond – so long as the attendee is between 16 and 30 years old, or for younger potentials, there’s a separate event for people aged 7-15 years old.

For young adults, Theatrecraft24 is a whole day of events based at the Royal Opera House, with workshops and behind-the-scenes tours taking place at several other west-end theatres, including the Adelphi , the Gillian Lynne, His Majesty’s Theatre, the Lyceum and the Sondheim Theatre.

In the Royal Opera House, there will also be a display of stands from theatre organisations, education providers, and venues offering career advice.

TheatreCraft24 will take place on Monday 11th November 2024, and free tickets are available from here.

Participating organisations: