If you’ve ever fancied having something valued by the experts at the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, one of the new series is filming in London later this year, and tickets are now available.

The London recording will take place on Sunday 10th July 2022 at Clissold Park in Stoke Newington. The heart of the park is Clissold House, a Georgian mansion house that was restored back to public access in 2012.

Normally you don’t need tickets, but to manage crowds this year, they will be ticketing the shows, with morning or afternoon sessions available. They are advising that they expect to have more availability for the morning sessions. Successful applicants to visit the recording will receive their tickets 4-6 weeks ahead of the event date. In the event that they are over-subscribed, they reserve the right to allocate tickets according to the editorial needs of the programme.

Even if you get to attend, although everyone has their items assessed, only the most interesting will go to be filmed, and then it’s edited down to an hour of TV time.

Due to the popularity of Antiques Roadshow, you may be required to queue to see the experts. There will be plenty to see on the day, and they encourage you to make a day of it, seeing some of the Antiques Roadshow filming in progress, and soaking up the Roadshow atmosphere.

Refreshments will be available to buy on the day, but you’re also welcome to bring your own food and drinks. Ahead of the event day, they send out a more detailed FAQ document with information about everything to expect during the recording of the Antiques Roadshow.

To book tickets, go here.

You can also share details of your item with the show experts in advance here.

If arriving by train, the nearest stations are at Canonbury on the London Overground, and Manor House tube station on the Piccadilly line.

(Note that nearby Stoke Newington station on the London Overground is closed that weekend)

Other Antiques Roadshow recordings in 2022