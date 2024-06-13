An exhibition of Batman movies and comic memorabilia will be opening in Covent Garden later this year, showing off a range of props and collectables from the series.

Batman Unmasked 2023 (c) ianVisits

The exhibition will cover the range of Batman films (1989-2022) and consist of themed rooms containing Batsuits, Super-Villain suits, props, and weapons. Pattinson’s Batmobile from “The Batman” and Bale’s Batpod from “The Dark Knight” will be displayed.

The Batman Unmasked exhibition website says that the collection has never been seen in the UK before. However I will note that the photos look remarkably similar to last year’s Batman Unmasked exhibition in Piccadilly. That might be a good thing though, as that pop-up exhibition was very good and had a lot to see and interact with.

This “new” exhibition will open in September and will be based in the former Harry Potter exhibition space behind the London Transport museum.

Off-peak general admission tickets start at £24.50.

Tickets are available from here.

Batman Unmasked 2023 (c) ianVisits

