Barnes station gains step-free access with new footbridge and lifts

Opened nearly 180 years ago, Barnes railway station in southwest London is finally accessible after a new footbridge and lifts were formally opened last week.

Barnes is an anomaly of a station in some ways, as it’s a major junction with four platforms and was built in the middle of Barnes Common, a large open area, presumably with the expectation that the common would soon become covered in housing. The housing never encroached on the common, so this large station has a very rural air to it, as it’s surrounded by woodland and parks, and you have to get through them to get to the housing.

Despite that, it serves around 2 million passengers per year.

Until last week, access to the station was mainly via steps down from the road bridge that passes over it, with one street-level entrance on the London-bound platform only.

Over the past couple of years, a new footbridge has been constructed away from the main entrance, which includes three lifts linking the four platforms for the first time. The lifts are all dual-aspect, meaning that a person can go in on one side, and walk out of a set of doors on the opposite side without needing to reverse back out again.

One of the footbridge’s interesting elements is the use of downfacing strip lighting instead of conventional downlights on poles. This helps to reduce light pollution in an area surrounded by wildlife.

The £8.3 upgrade was funded by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘Access for All’ scheme.

A related project also took place. Local schools were invited to design a mural for the old wall that runs alongside the station, which was also formally unveiled at the same time. The mural includes references to local points of interest, from the wetland centre to the area’s music heritage. The art restores a wall that had previously been vandalised by graffiti.

Although the formal opening took place last week, the lifts and footbridge have been in use for a while, and it has been noticed that where before passengers would congregate in the trains to get off at the main entrance, more are now using the new footbridge instead to get to the station’s northern exit.

While offering a new route for passengers to use, the primary aim is to improve accessibility for everyone.

The station is served by South Western Railway trains, and at the formal opening, Micheal Adlington, SWR’s senior inclusion and accessibility manager noted that improvements in accessibility is already seeing an increase in people who would otherwise have struggled to use the railways to get around.

He said that over the past year, SWR’s Assisted Travel figures had seen a 26 per cent increase, and over half are now turning up without needing to book assistance in advance.

A figure which will increase now that Barnes station is finally also accessible.