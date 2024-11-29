Barking Riverside switches on its Cold-War replacement substation

A large anonymous-looking brick building that was recently built next to Barking Riverside station has been “switched on,” as it’s a brand new electricity substation for the wider area.

Replacing a substation built in the 1950s on the other side of the road, the new building only needs about a quarter of the space to handle the same amount of electricity as the old site.

The new 132kV indoor substation connects the local grid operator UK Power Networks (UKPN) to National Grid’s high voltage transmission network, delivering electricity for distribution to 20,000 homes in the area.

It is also plugged into a nearby Network Rail feeder station to support the Barking Riverside railway extension.

The original substation on the other side of the road, built during the Cold War, was also designed to look inconspicuous to enemy aircraft. It had, however, been coming to the end of its working life, and the National Grid decided that a new modern building was better than refurbishing the old site.

The new facility replaces and reinforces the old infrastructure, and features 17 bays – the equipment which enables a connection to the grid – with room for future upgrades. It sits alongside National Grid’s bigger 275kV/400kV substation to boost the resilience of electricity supply in East London as energy demands grow.

Apart from supplying power to the Barking area, it’s also connected to the Thames tunnel, which supplies power to Thamesmere and Abbey Wood on the south side of the river.

You can see a map of the power connections in the area here.