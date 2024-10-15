Barking Riverside housing estate set to double in size to 20,000 homes

East London’s Barking Riverside housing development, which currently has permission for 10,800 homes is to be nearly doubled in size to 20,000 homes, the developer has announced.

Barking Riverside — a partnership between the Greater London Authority (GLA) and housing association L&Q — comprises 443 acres of brownfield land next to the Thames – an area larger than Hyde Park.

The developers currently have outline permission to build 10,800 homes on the wider Barking Riverside site, although there was a restriction on the number of homes that could be built before the London Overground station opened. That’s not a constraint now, so construction of the rest of the estate is getting underway.

So far, they have built over 2,700 new homes, with a further 1,000 currently under construction.

The new Outline Planning Application envisions almost doubling the number of homes at Barking Riverside to 20,000, up from the 10,800 previously permitted. It also proposes new green spaces, better connectivity in and around the neighbourhood, two additional primary schools, and better access to the River Thames.

The Kings Wharf site they will be building on next to the current masterplan site was the home of the 1920s Barking Power station but was more recently home to the Dagenham Sunday Market until it closed during the pandemic.

As part of the new development, two large new parks – the 50-acre Ripple Park and 19-acre River Park – are proposed within the new Outline Planning application. This will be supported by improved walking and cycling routes within the site, including a number of “green connections” that enable residents to access the River Thames in a quicker and greener way.

In support of the new Outline Planning Application, Matthew Carpen, Managing Director of Barking Riverside Limited (BRL), said: “We have invested over £400m into the early stages of Barking Riverside to deliver major pieces of social and physical infrastructure, including a new London Overground station and an Uber Boat by Thames Clippers pier. We have much more we wish to deliver, with the investment to date setting the foundation for the significant growth that is now proposed. We look forward to delivering our new masterplan for 20,000 homes, together with the amenities and services needed to support and attract a vibrant and growing population.”

If approved, construction of the extended areas could start in 2031, with completion by 2046.

The planning application is here.