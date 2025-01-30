Barbican upgrade plans shown off – more loos, more lifts, more access

The initial plans to revamp the Barbican Art Centre have been shown off, aiming to open up the building and make it easier for people to find their way around the site.

Oh, and provide a lot more toilets.

When it opened in 1982, the arts centre was described as “one of the wonders of the modern world.” Although the core building still matches its lofty ambitions, decades of wear and internal changes have interfered with the original vision.

A masterplan to revamp the Barbican in time for its 50th anniversary and make it fit for the next 50 years is being developed, and the first phase is now open for public feedback. Most of the first phase of the changes are about fixing the Barbican’s well-known problems while also fixing problems that became apparent later as people changed how they used the art centre and the local area changed.

One good example is that it was built with a road under the Barbican, providing an entrance for cars at the lower level to drop off visitors (it’s the entrance The Queen used when opening the Barbican), but that has long been relegated to a service road. However, the lifts from the ground floor to the lower level arrive on the other side of the road, so disabled visitors have to cross a service road to get to the lower-floor theatre.

Changes inside the Barbican foyer have seen some of the sightlines obscured by insertions, such as a box office on the lower floor, the shop on the ground floor and the cafe/bar space.

The first phase of the master plan can be seen as substantial when compared to the current layout, yet it is also so subtle that people could almost not even notice that a major redevelopment is underway unless they are lucky enough to compare the before-and-after side by side.

That’s a good thing in many ways, as the Barbican is now old enough to be heritage and yet also just young enough to still be radical. Too bold a new intervention could clash with the purity of the brutalist design. As someone might have once said, they could have risked adding a carbuncle to the face of a much-loved friend. The plans are about restoring the original concepts while adapting them to modern requirements.

One of the biggest changes will be in a space that not enough people get to see at the moment, and that’s the large conservatory that wraps around the theatre’s fly tower. They have big plans for the space so that it can be opened up to the public much more often and made much more accessible. Currently, it’s one big space shared with an events terrace, so if there’s a commercial event happening on the terrace, they have to close the whole conservatory.

Therefore it’s not open to the public all that often.

The proposals will split the terrace from the conservatory with a glass wall so both can be used separately, and that also means they can provide air conditioning for the terrace for humans without chilling the plants.

New public entrances will also be more obvious to visitors. However, they also need to substantially restructure the layout inside the conservatory, as they estimate that less than a third of the space is accessible. That’s thanks to the narrow paths in places and the many steps included throughout. Raising the floor height will allow them to remove the staircases at last so that many more people will be able to get to see the plants in the conservatory.

They intend to remove a shady hidden pond and replace it with the original if never executed, plan for a long water feature in the middle. Wrapping around the fly flower are two balconies that have been off-limits for most of the conservatory’s life—and they plan to open them up again with new stairs and lifts.

Currently, they’re auditing what plants they have and where to put them during the rebuilding works. The conservatory will likely be one of the few spaces to fully close during the estate’s redevelopment, as they want to keep as much of it open as possible.

The main foyer space is also set for changes.

Originally when people came in from the Silk Street entrance, they could see right into the foyer, but a shop was added that somewhat blocks off the view while also being hard to identify as a shop (yes, people do struggle to know where the shop is). That will move to the far corner where a private space — the Fountain Room — currently exists.

That will reopen the foyer again. However, they noticed a tendency for people to walk around the shop and sometimes right back out of the building through the glass doors into the lakeside terrace, so that will likely become a solid glass wall.

They intend to focus on the three remaining entrances from the lakeside, possibly stripping away later double-door additions if they can make them work as single doors without freezing people sitting inside. The ceiling lighting inside would be echoed outside to try and create an impression of a unified space.

Inside the foyer, they also plan to upgrade the toilets that already exist and add many more around the foyer, which will be easier to find. These toilets will also include the full range of accessible toilets that weren’t considered in the 1970s when the Barbican was being built. The curve art gallery, which is entered via a set of steps, will see the floor lifted slightly to create a curving slope so that it can become accessible without needing the stairlift.

Many of the changes being proposed involve bringing a building designed with 1970s attitudes to accessibility up to modern expectations.

Some of the other changes will reflect how people use the Barbican today compared to when it opened.

Originally, it was anticipated that most people would arrive in numbers via the lower level, which noticeably has a wooden floor, and then go upstairs to the more relaxed carpeted areas. However, hardly anyone does that now. And there’s an ongoing debate about whether the carpet should stay or go. Apart from the heritage issue, with nearly 5.5 acres of carpet, it’ll be a big decision to make.

Remember how the lifts take people downstairs and then across the street?

That will be fixed by adding an extra lift inside the main foyer, which will go inside the hollowed-out concrete pillar next to the stairs. The pillars are hollow but also packed full of utilities, so this column will need to be emptied to make space for the lift. As part of the redevelopment, they hope to fix some of the maintenance problems in getting inside the other columns to look after the utilities as well.

Apart from the new lift, the changes to the utilities, while a huge benefit for the Barbican, will be one of the invisible upgrades to the estate. Deep down underneath is another essential upgrade that only staff will see.

Many floors down is the maze of boilers, pumps, and air conditioners installed in the late 1970s and mostly untouched since then. Now, they are not only harder to maintain but also very inefficient compared to modern machines, and pretty much everything will need to be replaced.

Some of the gigantic water tanks down here looked remarkably similar to a 1950 Flash Gorden-style rocket ship—and there are several of them, surrounded by miles upon miles of piping.

The utilities upgrade will take a decade or so to complete. While it will substantially reduce the Barbican’s environmental footprint and operating costs, there’s a slight nostalgia for the clunky old boilers and their maddeningly confusing layout far from the public gaze.

One of the key points made by Philippa Simpson, Director of Buildings and Renewal at the Barbican, during a preview of the plans is that the first phase of the works will primarily upgrade the free areas of the arts centre, so that even people who don’t buy tickets for anything and just hang out in the foyer will see benefits just as much as the paying visitors will.

Subject to planning permission, construction will begin in 2027, and this first phase will be completed in time for the Barbican’s 50th anniversary in 2032.

A display of their proposals in the Barbican Centre’s Level G Studio will be open daily from 1st to 16th February between 10am and 8pm. At the following times, experts from the project are on hand to discuss the proposals at drop-in sessions:

Sat 1st Feb from 11am to 2pm

Wed 5th Feb from 3.30pm to 6.30pm

Sun 9th Feb from 2pm to 5pm

Tue 11th Feb from 10am to 1pm

Thu 13th Feb from 4.30pm to 7.30pm

The design team delivering the £191 million programme is led by architects Allies and Morrison and Asif Khan Studio, and engineers Buro Happold. Landscape designers Harris Bugg Studio have been appointed to reimagine the Conservatory planting scheme.