Banksy’s Piranha police box finds a permanent home in the London Museum

The City of London has announced that a police sentry box that made headlines last summer after Banksy turned it into one of his latest artworks will be permanently displayed in the London Museum.

The piece was one of nine animal-themed works created in August 2024 by the graffiti artist, and features a shoal of piranha fish spray-painted onto the glazing of the sentry box, which had been located on Ludgate Hill since the 1990s as part of the “ring of steel” around the City to protect it from terrorist attacks.

Considering how often Banksy artworks are stolen shortly after being discovered, the City of London moved the police box from Ludgate Hill to Guildhall for safety, where it’s been visible through glass into the ambulatory space.

Since then, they’ve been discussing what to do with it.

Now, the City of London’s Culture, Heritage, and Libraries Committee has decided to gift the artwork to the London Museum so that it can go on permanent display. The artwork will be removed from Guildhall this year and temporarily placed in the museum’s stores before being installed in the museum.

Now that it has been accessioned to the museum, its future is secure as it can’t easily be sold off again. This also means the artwork will gain an official museum registration number as an official part of London’s heritage.

Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation, Chris Hayward, said: “When the piece appeared in the City and being acutely aware of Banksy’s popularity, we relocated it swiftly to protect it and ensure that it could be viewed safely and retained for future generations to enjoy.

“The piece, alongside the Museum’s wider collection, will tell the story of London’s unique and diverse history. The new London Museum is just one of the many attractions that visitors can explore and experience in the Square Mile, and I know this artwork will delight all who see it.”

The London Museum is currently expected to open next year, based in former Smithfield market buildings, and a short walk from Farringdon station.