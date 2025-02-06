Arty exhibition explores the hidden history of the tarot card

The mystery and beauty of the tarot card are being explored in a London exhibition at the moment, with cards on display ranging from the 15th century to just a few months ago.

Most of us have heard of Tarot, even if our knowledge is limited to the images being rather esoteric and that they’re used in fortune telling. The exhibition corrects many assumptions, telling the story of how richly decorated playing cards for the aristocracy slowly transformed over the centuries into the tools of divination today.

Although objects in the collection date much further back, it starts with the art historian Aby Warburg, who started collecting tarot decks as part of his studies of how ancient symbols had persisted through the centuries to modern times.

Although the early history of tarot cards is as difficult to fathom as the cards themselves, the exhibition does its best to tease out what is known, including how playing cards were later co-opted by mystics who claimed to have revelations and commissioned artists to design cards for their use.

Alongside the history, though, is also the art — because tarot cards are beautiful works of art in their own right.

Their designs vary wildly and yet retain familiar elements that most of us would recognise as a tarot card, even if most of us have no idea what the design means.

Ok, the death card is an easy one.

Dotted around the exhibition are a range of books, photos, and ephemera belonging to some of the leading names in 19th-century esoteric — names many might know of, such as Alistair Crowly, Austin Osman Spare, and Italo Calvino to name a few.

There’s a large section dedicated to a book that tells its story through tarot cards. This reminded me strongly of Kit Williams’s Masquerade, which led people to discover real treasure by following the picture clues.

While the exhibition is a mix of art and history, it’s also contemporary, with modern artists making their own tarot cards. In the corner is a “bookshop” showing off these new modern designs. Some are very stylistic, but others take modern issues and turn them into tarot cards — putting Donald Trump on a tarot card, for example.

Some of the best exhibitions are ones that take something you vaguely know a little bit about and leave you understanding a lot more, without baffling you in the process. This exhibition does a good job to enlightening the visitor. No divination is needed.

The exhibition, Tarot – Origins & Afterlives is at the Warburg Institute just off Tottenham Court Road until the end of April.

It’s open Tues to Sat from 10am to 6pm (5pm on Sat), and officially you should book a free ticket in advance. In practice when I visited, no one was checking tickets, so maybe you could just pop-in if passing by.