Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

Arsenal football club has expanded its range of London Underground clothing, with a new series based on Arsenal tube station.

Source: Arsenal football club

The range celebrates and is inspired by Arsenal Station as the only underground station to be named after a football club, following its name change from Gillespie Road on October 31, 1932. The tube station name change came after concerted lobbying from the football club manager Herbert Chapman, to make it more obvious how to find the club after it had moved to the area in 1913 from its founding home in Woolwich Arsenal.

The new collection features a roundel and Barman Moquette seat pattern, which appears on the Piccadilly Line trains that run through Arsenal station.

There are 19 pieces in the range which also includes a youth hoodie and t-shirt, matching the adult wear, as well as Barman Moquette designed accessories – both of which have navy base colour, and subtle Arsenal tube station sign-off.

The range is available on Arsenal Direct.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News