Arsenal football club has expanded its range of London Underground clothing, with a new series based on Arsenal tube station.

The range celebrates and is inspired by Arsenal Station as the only underground station to be named after a football club, following its name change from Gillespie Road on October 31, 1932. The tube station name change came after concerted lobbying from the football club manager Herbert Chapman, to make it more obvious how to find the club after it had moved to the area in 1913 from its founding home in Woolwich Arsenal.

The new collection features a roundel and Barman Moquette seat pattern, which appears on the Piccadilly Line trains that run through Arsenal station.

There are 19 pieces in the range which also includes a youth hoodie and t-shirt, matching the adult wear, as well as Barman Moquette designed accessories – both of which have navy base colour, and subtle Arsenal tube station sign-off.

The range is available on Arsenal Direct.