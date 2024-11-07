Architect Thomas Wallis honoured with a Blue Plaque at Victoria Coach Station

The art deco style Victoria Coach Station has gained a Blue Plaque — to commemorate the man who designed it — the architect Thomas Wallis.

Thomas Wallis (1872–1953) was a British architect known for his Art Deco designs and for founding Wallis, Gilbert and Partners. He started his career as an independent architect, but in 1901 he took a job working for the government. During WWI, he helped design rapid assembly buildings to use during the war, and afterwards went back into private work.

He set up the firm Wallis, Gilbert, and Partners, although Gilbert’s identity has long been a mystery. It was during this era that his practice designed many of the classic buildings that he is famous for, including the Victoria Coach Station.

Victoria Coach Station was commissioned by London Coastal Coaches, a consortium of coach operators, and opened by the Minister of Transport John Pybus on 10 March 1932 – using a golden key. At the time the building was said to be the largest coach station in the world.

Although today considered to be a classic building of the era, at the time, none of the news reports mentioned the architect responsible for it.

He also worked on the Hoover Factory, the famous Abbey Road Studios and the (now demolished) Firestone Factory in West London. In fact, the demolition of the Firestone Factory has been credited with the foundation of the Thirties Society, which later became The Twentieth Century Society.

You can find the Blue Plaque on the Elizabeth Street side of the coach station building, next to the coach exit and the entrance to the offices above the station that he occupied.

The Blue Plaque installed by English Heritage reads: “The firm headed by THOMAS WALLIS 1872-1953 Architect designed this building and was based here 1933-1946”

A spokesperson for the 20th Century Society said: “Thomas Wallis’s buildings elevated the everyday to extraordinary: capturing the romance of travel and the intensity of big-manufacturing in mostly suburban settings, while delighting both their users and passers-by to this day.

“Buildings that might otherwise have been in the background, were enlivened with rich decoration, a monumental scale, and a thrilling sense of motion.

“From the ‘Golden Mile’ of Art Deco temples to industry along London’s Great West Road, to the cool modernism of London Transport’s country bus garages. He even had a hand in creating Abbey Road Studios – surely one of the most sacred sites in the history of popular music.

“The scandalous demolition of his Egyptian style Firestone Factory in 1980 helped galvanise the young C20 Society (then known as the Thirties Society) and the wider heritage movement, so it’s only right that his legacy is now recognised with an English Heritage blue plaque, on the landmark Victoria Coach Station.