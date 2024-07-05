Another bus replacement rail service for North Greenwich

The southbound Blackwall tunnel will be closed for some more weekends to prepare for the new Silvertown tunnel, which will require replacing the bus service that runs through it – with a rail service.

During the tunnel closures, Bus Route 108 will be temporarily split at Canning Town station and North Greenwich, with customers using the Jubilee line to cross the river to complete their journeys.

So there will be a “bus replacement rail service”.

The southbound closures of the Blackwall Tunnel will take place across the weekends of 20th to 22nd July and 17th to 19th August 2024.

Across the weekends, the Blackwall Tunnel will be closed for southbound traffic and drivers will need to take alternative routes. Northbound traffic will not be affected by these closures as traffic will be diverted through the southbound Blackwall Tunnel when required. The weekend closures will start at 00:01 on the Saturday morning, with southbound traffic being restored by 05:00 on the Monday morning at the latest.

TfL says that it will ensure that customers on Route 108 who then use the Jubilee line as part of their journey over the weekend will avoid being charged for the Tube section of their journey via an automatic refund which will be processed after the weekend. The Mayor’s Hopper fare will also mean that customers won’t be charged for any additional bus journeys on the other side of the river, providing they begin within an hour of touching in on the first bus.

Work on delivering the new Silvertown Tunnel, which will open in 2025, continues to progress.

Both of the 1.1km tunnels have now been fully tunnelled, with the ‘cut and cover’ sections now covered and safety equipment now being installed within the tunnels, as well as within the tunnel portals. Work is also progressing on the new road layout around Tidal Basin Roundabout in Newham, including new walking and cycling paths around the Royal Docks via the Lower Lea Crossing.