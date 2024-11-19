Ancient London law requires a bale of hay to hang from a road bridge
A road bridge in east London currently has a couple of bales of hay hanging from it – because of an ancient law.
The A13 East India Dock Road bridge passes over the River Lea near Canning Town in east London, and as the River Lea is a Port of London Authority managed river, their bylaws apply. This is an issue at the moment because the bridge is covered in scaffolding, which restricts the gap between the bridge and the river below.
Whenever the height between the river and the bridge’s arches is reduced, as it is at Canning Town, then a rule requires a bale of hay to be hung from a bridge as a warning to mariners. According to the Port of London Thames Byelaws, Clause 36.2, a bale of straw has to be placed under London’s river bridges “when the headroom of an arch or span of a bridge is reduced from its usual limits”.
Why a bale of straw is needed has long since been lost to time. The most common guess is that it would bash the head of any waterman who passed under a bridge with restricted height and warn them. However, that’s only an oft-repeated guess and could well be wrong.
A few weeks ago, the road bridge over the River Lea was covered in scaffolding for maintenance repairs and upgrades. Hence, the bale of hay. Two in fact — one for each side of the river.
The two bales of hay hang under the East India Dock Road bridge, and the easiest way to see them is to head to Canning Town tube and bus station. From there, head to the entrance to Leaway Park, and just past the VolkerFitzpatrick site, head down the steps to the riverside. There, you can see the bales of hay.
The repairs will include replacing steelwork, resurfacing, waterproofing, and installing new vehicle restraints. VolkerFitzpatrick is carrying out the repairs, which are likely to last until August 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to pop along and see the manifestation of one of London’s oldest and oddest laws.
In addition, at times from now until May 2025, there will be lane closures over the bridge to allow for refurfacing works to be carried out.
This work will be undertaken in five separate phases:
- Phase one will begin on 11 November 2024 and finish 10 January 2025. This will include 24/7 lane closures east and westbound. There will be two live lanes maintained in each direction.
- Phase two will begin on 10 January 2025 and finish on 26 February 2025. In this phase, there will be 24/7 two lane closures eastbound, with two live lanes maintained in each direction.
- Phase three will begin on 25 February 2025 and finish on 11 April 2025. This phase will include 24/7 lane closures to two lanes westbound with three live lanes maintained eastbound and two live lanes maintained westbound.
- Phase four will begin on 10 April 2025 and finish on 08 May 2025. In this phase there will be a lane closure eastbound and westbound, with three live lanes maintained eastbound and two live lanes maintained westbound.
- Phase five is the final phase of traffic management and will begin on 11 April 2025 and finish on 21 May 2025. This phase will include overnight closures to undertake various works to close out the project. During these closures, the diversion route will be clearly signposted.
Why a bale of hay or straw? Perhaps because it would be easily available in days of yore, when horses were used everywhere.
So were signs painted onto planks of wood.
A bale of hay would be easier on your head if you hit it than a plank of wood!
Probbaly more noticable as well to see it swinging in your way than a plank stuck to the bridge that likely wouldn’t get seen
Does it actully matter? It’s a nice tradition and its good that it’s maintained even.
i’ve always understood it’s a warning sign to watermen that men are working over head. A bit like Road Works Ahead signs. My guess is, it was related to the Thames barges that used to run up and down river, piled high with straw for the hundreds of stables. This left the skipper completely blind up forward. He usually sailed with a boy sat on the top to be his eyes. They would have to sail at low tide, needing the headroom but were able to shoot the bridges by lowering the mast just in time.
Hay and straw are two different things. The bylaw requires the cheaper one — straw.
Am I missing something I fairly often travel over the A13 by bus to Canning Town and not seen scaffolding on the bridge but I know the Lower Lee Crossing a bit further south has been going through some maintenance.
There is hay, and there is straw. They are two different things.
It’s common sense. The straw originally protected the temporary working platforms from too much damage if hit and later became an easily read sign in the days when schooling wasn’t universal. A great London tradition to celebrate! Perhaps there are others.