Ancient London law requires a bale of hay to hang from a road bridge

A road bridge in east London currently has a couple of bales of hay hanging from it – because of an ancient law.

The A13 East India Dock Road bridge passes over the River Lea near Canning Town in east London, and as the River Lea is a Port of London Authority managed river, their bylaws apply. This is an issue at the moment because the bridge is covered in scaffolding, which restricts the gap between the bridge and the river below.

Whenever the height between the river and the bridge’s arches is reduced, as it is at Canning Town, then a rule requires a bale of hay to be hung from a bridge as a warning to mariners. According to the Port of London Thames Byelaws, Clause 36.2, a bale of straw has to be placed under London’s river bridges “when the headroom of an arch or span of a bridge is reduced from its usual limits”.

Why a bale of straw is needed has long since been lost to time. The most common guess is that it would bash the head of any waterman who passed under a bridge with restricted height and warn them. However, that’s only an oft-repeated guess and could well be wrong.

A few weeks ago, the road bridge over the River Lea was covered in scaffolding for maintenance repairs and upgrades. Hence, the bale of hay. Two in fact — one for each side of the river.

The two bales of hay hang under the East India Dock Road bridge, and the easiest way to see them is to head to Canning Town tube and bus station. From there, head to the entrance to Leaway Park, and just past the VolkerFitzpatrick site, head down the steps to the riverside. There, you can see the bales of hay.

The repairs will include replacing steelwork, resurfacing, waterproofing, and installing new vehicle restraints. VolkerFitzpatrick is carrying out the repairs, which are likely to last until August 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to pop along and see the manifestation of one of London’s oldest and oddest laws.

In addition, at times from now until May 2025, there will be lane closures over the bridge to allow for refurfacing works to be carried out.

This work will be undertaken in five separate phases: