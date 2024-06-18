If you head to Barnes railway bridge in southwest London at the moment, you’ll see a bale of straw hanging from the middle arch — because an ancient law requires it.

The rule requires a bale of straw to be hung from a bridge as a warning to mariners whenever the height between the river and the bridge’s arches is reduced, as it is at Barnes at the moment. According to the Port of London Thames Byelaws, Clause 36.2, a bale of straw has to be placed under London bridges “when the headroom of an arch or span of a bridge is reduced from its usual limits”.

At night, the bale of straw is harder to see, so some warning lights are switched on as well.

Quite why a bale of straw is needed has long since been lost to time. The most common guess is that it would bash the head of any waterman who passed under a bridge with restricted height and warn them.

However, that’s only an oft-repeated guess and could well be wrong.

The law, whatever its origins, still exists, and at the moment, scaffolding is hanging off the side of Barnes railway bridge, reducing the height beneath the arch, so someone had to buy a bale of straw and hang it from the bridge.

It’s now hanging in the middle of the restricted height arch and is easily seen from both sides of the river on the eastern side of the bridge. Unusually, it’s also possible to see it from above, as there’s a pedestrian footbridge next to the railway, and you can peer down through the slats and see the bale of straw up close.

It’s a pleasant enough way of warning river users that every time the legislation governing the Thames is updated, the rule about the bale of straw is kept intact. And unlike most other warning signs painted onto sheets of metal, a bale of straw is very environmentally friendly.

The scaffolding will be in place for around seven weeks, although the bale of straw might not be in place all the time as Network Rail’s contractors will sometimes move between arches.

The scaffolding is part of the preparation for the works that will see the railway bridge close for a week in late July.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our safety promise is ‘Everyone Home Safe Every Day’. So in accordance with ancient tradition and the Port of London Thames Byelaws, we hung a bale of straw from Barnes Bridge at the weekend after erecting scaffolding to carry out some important repairs. We appreciate the quirkiness of this law, but it helps to warn ships of the reduced headroom below the bridge and the work taking place, which will help keep our engineers safe while they carry out repairs, and also those navigating the Thames on the water. The law also states that we must hang a white light at night as an extra layer of protection. Further to this, a Notice to Mariners is issued to all river users by the Port of London Authority as a part of the process during our engagement with them.

“This vital improvement work on Barnes Bridge will mean that the train line between Kew Bridge and Barnes will be closed between Sunday 28 July and Friday 2 August. On 28 July only, the closure will be between Feltham and Barnes via Hounslow and Brentford. Replacement buses will be running and we urge passengers to check before they travel.”