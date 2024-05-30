A museum filled with optical illusions, including an upside-down tube station, will open in London soon, twisting the definition of what a museum should be as deftly as its illusions distort visitors’ perceptions.

Opening on 17th July, Paradox Museum will have over 50 exhibits and 25 immersive rooms that will resemble an upmarket hall of mirrors from seasides and funfairs, but will instead be in the heart of Knightsbridge.

The organisers say that an average visit will last about 90 minutes, and highlights will include the Zero Gravity Room, where visitors can be seen roaming weightlessly like an astronaut or disappearing into the walls of the Camouflage Room. The Paradox Tunnel will challenge all perceptions, making the simplest task, such as walking in a straight line, nearly impossible.

First opened in Oslo, the “museums” now operate worldwide.

As the UK’s first Paradox Museum, the London site will host several specially themed rooms. The Reverse Room will twist the familiar sight of a London tube station by flipping it upside down. Meanwhile, the Throne Room invites guests to don crowns and take a seat upon its majestic throne, where perception bends, and fellow visitors appear to shrink and grow.

Tickets are available here, priced at £18.50 for adults and £14 for children.

There is a waitlist at the moment before tickets go on public sale.

The venue is directly opposite Harrods.

But is it a museum?