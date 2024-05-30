A museum filled with optical illusions, including an upside-down tube station, will open in London soon, twisting the definition of what a museum should be as deftly as its illusions distort visitors’ perceptions.

Opening on 17th July, Paradox Museum will have over 50 exhibits and 25 immersive rooms that will resemble an upmarket hall of mirrors from seasides and funfairs, but will instead be in the heart of Knightsbridge.

The organisers say that an average visit will last about 90 minutes, and highlights will include the Zero Gravity Room, where visitors can be seen roaming weightlessly like an astronaut or disappearing into the walls of the Camouflage Room. The Paradox Tunnel will challenge all perceptions, making the simplest task, such as walking in a straight line, nearly impossible.

Infinity Well (c) Paradox Museum

First opened in Oslo, the “museums” now operate worldwide.

As the UK’s first Paradox Museum, the London site will host several specially themed rooms. The Reverse Room will twist the familiar sight of a London tube station by flipping it upside down. Meanwhile, the Throne Room invites guests to don crowns and take a seat upon its majestic throne, where perception bends, and fellow visitors appear to shrink and grow.

Tickets are available here, priced at £18.50 for adults and £14 for children.

There is a waitlist at the moment before tickets go on public sale.

The venue is directly opposite Harrods.

But is it a museum?

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Museums