Had you been in the City at the dead of night this morning, you would have seen the Lord Mayor of London’s golden state coach being pulled through the dark streets by six Shire horses — for this was the rehearsal for the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Show.

Although the Lord Mayor’s Show has taken place for at least 800 years, originally on the Thames, and along the streets since the 1850s, as most years have a new Lord Mayor, they rehearse the ceremonial parade.

And it’s done in the early hours while the streets are still empty — baring of course, the occasional night worker.

The State Coach, all three tons of it is currently on display in Guildhall, and after being pulled into the yard, and the horses lead into position, a briefing from the Pageantmaster, Dominic Reid to make sure everyone knows what to do, and the Lord Mayor Elect and party get into the coach to ride to Mansion House, perform some ceremonies, and then ride to St Paul’s Cathedral for the Dean’s blessing.

While on the day of the show, the streets of London will be lined with hundreds of thousands of people this morning the streets were empty and the carriage glowed in the street lights while the Lord Mayor Elect practised his most important task of the day – leaning out of the window and waving his tricorn hat for the crowds.

The Lord Mayor’s Show

The Lord Mayor’s Show takes place this coming Saturday 12th November, ans wherever you stand, the procession will take over an hour to march past your spot, so you’ll get a good long show to watch.

There’s a printable map of the route here, and a list of the floats and marching banks here.

The procession sets off from Mansion House at 11am, when the bands of the Coldstream and Grenadier Guards turn the corner from Princes Street to march past the new Lord Mayor on the balcony.

After nearly an hour, the procession is still passing Mansion House, and that’s when the State Coach departs, arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral just after 12 noon, and at the Royal Courts of Justice just before 12:30pm.

At 1:10 the leading bands will set off again from Temple Place and march up the Embankment and Victoria Street to lead the Lord Mayor back to Mansion House. If you are standing at the top of Blackfriars Bridge, the procession starts at 1:18pm.

The head of the procession returns to Mansion House at 1:32pm and finally, an hour later, the Lord Mayor will return to his new home at Mansion House to begin his year in office.

Apart from the show itself, on the day St Paul’s Cathedral is also open for free, and the Bank of England Museum will have a rare Saturday opening if you’ve not been before.

Photos from the rehearsal