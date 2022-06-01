A room full of glowing jewels has opened its doors for the Jubilee showing off that most regal of headwear, the tiara. The display ranges from the 18th-century to the modern-day, with a range from private collections of jewels owned by the nobility to jewels worn by royalty.

Here’s the tiara designed by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria, and there’s the one worn by Princess Diana on the day she got married. The exhibition aims to show the evolution in designs over the two centuries that the tiara was at its height of popularity. A modern design by Charles de Temple crafted from shards of gold stands out from the diamond-encrusted jewels of the past, and yet is no less detailed and impressive to look at.

It’s laid out with the most impressive jewels in free-standing towers, and then a range of lesser, but no less impressive, tiaras along the walls. What’s really clever and should be copied by museums immediately is how they’ve displayed many of the jewels.

Many of the tiaras in the free-standing displays slowly rotate, so you don’t have someone standing in front of it for ages to get a good look, as all four sides of the glass case get their view — and unusually also of the backs, which are rarely shown in exhibitions. The smaller jewels in the wall niches also move, slowly raising and falling or rotating, held aloft by almost invisible threads. So almost invisible that I was peering at one display for some time until I spied how the jewel was being suspended in the case.

It’s not just an effective way of ensuring the jewels are shown off fully, the floating tiaras are almost magical in their cases.

I strongly recommend museum curators pay a visit.

A second room is given over to a choice selection of portraits of monarchs.

From Woburn Abbey’s famous Armada Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I, to the holographic image of Queen Elizabeth II, and a host of queens in between, the exhibition shows the evolution of royal image from projecting power to projecting family.

A few other items complete the display, from the Bible used during the Coronation, to a reminder of the monarchy’s former absolute powers — a death sentence for a rebellious nobleman.

Both exhibitions are worth seeking out, but they are next to each other in the same building is exceptional. And for an exhibition that would normally expect to be a paid-for ticket to a major summer exhibition, is here, totally free to visit, which elevates the exhibition to the remarkable.

The exhibition is at Sotheby’s auction house on Bond Street until 15th June.

Weekdays: 9am to 4:30pm

Weekends: Noon to 5pm

Closed Sunday 5th June

Just go into the auction house, and the exhibition is on the ground floor just past the restaurant. Ask at the reception desk if unsure.