An old train carriage has appeared next to Stratford station

A side street near Stratford station has gained a stand-alone train carriage in a small park — and it will soon open to the public.

This is part of the planned Carpenters Estate regeneration and one of the public facilities they are building is the Community Train Carriage Cafe, which is a temporary addition to the area.

Populo Living acquired the 1970s train carriage, which had functioned as a museum attraction for the Eureka Children’s Museum in Halifax and brought it to London and it was installed recently.

On the day I visited, a raised wooden deck was being assembled on the site will make the carriage accessible and also provide outdoor seating areas.

They are also adding a community garden and allotments around the side of the train carriage, which might supply food for the cafe.

The cafe is likely to open early next year and will be run by Dialogue Hub, a charity supporting the inclusion of people with sensory impairments, particularly the deaf and hard of hearing. When it opens, you will be able to order verbally or in sign language.

The planning permission is for three to five years while the estate is being redeveloped, although the train carriage could later move to another local site.

You can find the train carriage on Gibbins Road, a few minutes walk from Stratford station’s newly opened entrance next to the Jubilee line. On leaving the station, turn right and follow the road around the corner – the train carriage is just a couple of minutes away.