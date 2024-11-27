An end to tube strikes as RMT union accepts London Underground pay offer

London Underground staff members of the RMT union have accepted a pay rise, which will end the ongoing series of tube strikes.

Under the terms of the pay deal, lower-paid staff will receive raises between 5% and 6.6%, with the average increase across all staff of 4.6%, which is paid as a mix of a pay rise on their salary and a one-off payment.

TfL’s plans to introduce pay banding, in the form of job families, onto spot salaries have been withdrawn. An attrempt by TfL to introduce performance pay has also been dropped, and all staff will receive the pay rise. In non-wage changes, TfL has agreed to increase paternity pay and will offer increased wage protection if a member of tube staff has to be transferred to a potentially lower-paid role elsewhere within TfL due to medical reasons.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “This agreement is a landmark victory for our members and a vindication of RMT’s determination to fight for fair pay and conditions.

“By standing together and using the power of collective bargaining, we have not only secured a strong deal but also protected key safeguards that underpin our members’ work-life balance and dignity in the workplace.

“This success highlights the importance of RMT’s resolute industrial approach, and we will continue to build on this momentum to deliver further improvements in 2025.”

The RMT added that there are still some ongoing talks to discuss restructuring the working week to include paid meal relief for tube drivers. These discussions are subject to other parties’ agreements to ensure they can be provided at no extra cost to TfL.

However, looking ahead, the union added that reducing the working week will be a central element of their 2025 pay submission, so the risk of strikes next year can’t be ruled out.