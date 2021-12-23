A previously shabby ramp that lead to platforms 8-11 at Euston has been doubled in width and given a revamp to help reduce the “Euston Stampede” that it often struggled to cope with.
The ramp used to be wider, but the addition of shops to the ramp in the 1980s and increasing passenger numbers since had led to bottlenecks and crowds forming when trains were announced. They’ve now removed the shops and widened the slope back to its original width. And even put some seats down the middle.
Sharp-eyed readers may also notice that the signage includes an early adoption of the new Rail Alphabet 2 typeface and graphics which were redesigned by their original creator, Margaret Calvert in collaboration with designer Henrik Kubel.
In other ramp news, it happens to be right where the famous Euston Arch used to stand, and that is why it had to be demolished – it was right in the middle of where the enlarged Euston station needed to be built — but the Railway Heritage Trust has announced that they are in talks to mark the location of the Euston Arch on the ramp in some manner or other.
Updated 8:05pm: to correct the location of the Euston Arch.
The west base of the Arch was about half way down the ramp, not on the concourse, and it is there we hope to mark it.
Cheers – I did try to align an old and new map, but obviously not successfully.
Projecting an image of the arch onto each of the ramps would be a way to remember it. This doesn’t need to be an expensive digital projector, just an efficient light source (on a timer) through a high resolution slide gel with the image, maintained from time to time with replacement light sources and gels.
I can categorically confirm, from recent personal experience, that this work will not and has not ended “the Euston stampede”.
The said stampede is caused by Network Rail only putting the train platform up at the last minute, then everyone runs thinking they will miss their train.
If anything, the narrower ramp helped, to slow people down a bit!
Agreed , was at Eus last week, for those in the know a quick check of real-time will show the platform. The 1900 service was madness with the stampede as you say due to platform only shown with a few minutes to go
Completely agreed .The platform announcement is done at very last minute for London North Western trains .I even got penalty for standing in first class because no space in carriages near the ticket gates and no time to walk to the front. Plus empty air carrying Avanti West Coast trains do not pick up or set down only between Watford Junction London Euston even when London North Western trains are cancelled frequently causing overcrowding in London North Western remaining trains .
Euston Network Rail and Underground Station needs to be connected to Euston Square London Underground station . There should be a dedicated passage free of cars ,buses and other obstacles.
Platforms can’t be announced long ahead of time, any disruption at all can cause the need for platform alterations. There are certain platforms that are essentially exclusive to each toc, but again in disruption it can’t be guaranteed. Also the way the system works for inputting train information for signallers is not very intuitive and doesn’t encourage you to put the information in before the train arrives.