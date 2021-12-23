A previously shabby ramp that lead to platforms 8-11 at Euston has been doubled in width and given a revamp to help reduce the “Euston Stampede” that it often struggled to cope with.

The ramp used to be wider, but the addition of shops to the ramp in the 1980s and increasing passenger numbers since had led to bottlenecks and crowds forming when trains were announced. They’ve now removed the shops and widened the slope back to its original width. And even put some seats down the middle.

Sharp-eyed readers may also notice that the signage includes an early adoption of the new Rail Alphabet 2 typeface and graphics which were redesigned by their original creator, Margaret Calvert in collaboration with designer Henrik Kubel.

In other ramp news, it happens to be right where the famous Euston Arch used to stand, and that is why it had to be demolished – it was right in the middle of where the enlarged Euston station needed to be built — but the Railway Heritage Trust has announced that they are in talks to mark the location of the Euston Arch on the ramp in some manner or other.

Updated 8:05pm: to correct the location of the Euston Arch.