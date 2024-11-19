An artistic makeover for the West End’s public toilets

Westminster Council has named the next public loos across the West End to be refurbished, and they will come in a range of striking designs.

The council says that it has invested more than £6.5 million this year to upgrade its public toilet facilities in the West End, with a further £6.2 million proposed for the next financial year.

Toilets at Victoria Embankment, Parliament Street, Piccadilly Circus and Green Park will all receive an extensive refurbishment in 2024/2025 with Carnaby Street, Westminster Pier, Covent Garden and Leicester Square due to be upgraded the following year. In addition, the council has invested £285k this year to refresh its neighbourhood public toilets and is planning to upgrade its Automatic Public Toilets (APC’s) at a cost of £1.8m.

To work on the designs, Hugh Broughton Architects, Healthmatic and the Contemporary Arts Society have been recruited to assist in the complexities of working with aging and listed infrastructure.

While materials will be common across multiple sites, the artist James Lambert has been commissioned for his playful approach using patterned-motifs that respond to each local area.

The first project to open will be the toilets on Victoria Embankment, and Lambert’s artwork incorporates ‘lines of energy’ echoing Bazelgette’s complex feat of engineering alongside an Embankment ‘guardian’ sphinx, designed by George John Vulliamy, the ‘superintending architect’ to the Metropolitan Board of Works. There are design references to the London Underground and the sights of Victoria Embankment Gardens as well as the Thames as seen in a stylised Tattershall Castle Steamer and abstracted anchors and palm trees echoing the historical importance of the river Thames in shaping global sea trade routes.

The second site to be delivered is one of Westminster’s busiest public conveniences. It is located beneath Parliament Street and linked via the underpass to Westminster underground station. The loos will feature artwork that includes the Elizabeth Tower.

The third project set to reopen to the public is located within the Grade II Listed underground station at Piccadilly Circus, with a creative response inspired by the area’s theatrical history.