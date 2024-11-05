All Aboard! TfL’s new style guide sets stage for branded kids’ products

Transport for London (TfL) has launched its first dedicated style guide, with the goal of creating more TfL-branded products for children.

Anyone wanting to use TfL brands and graphics needs a license, and until now, most products have been aimed at the adult market. The new style guide may see more TfL-branded children’s products appear on the shelves in the future.

Designed by creative agency Crush Creative, the guide includes a set of colourful, illustrated assets that draw on TfL’s heritage and serve as a toolkit for licensees developing products for young audiences. The new assets also take cues from TfL’s historic poster art, blending retro aesthetics with contemporary designs.

The key elements of the guide include:

Six signature illustrations : Showcasing various London scenes and transport modes in a retro-inspired style that reflects the colours and energy of the city.

: Showcasing various London scenes and transport modes in a retro-inspired style that reflects the colours and energy of the city. Four versatile patterns : Designed to appeal to different age groups, featuring elements inspired by the main illustrations.

: Designed to appeal to different age groups, featuring elements inspired by the main illustrations. Nine unique badges : Compact graphics designed for smaller design spaces, complementing the other assets.

: Compact graphics designed for smaller design spaces, complementing the other assets. Thirteen icons: Iconography that includes buses, Tube trains, bicycles, and more, encouraging exploration across multiple design formats.

The guide also includes sample applications across potential products, supporting licensees as they adapt TfL’s imagery to various formats.

Crush’s Illustration Director, Theo, said, “TfL has a rich history of collaborating with iconic artists and designers. You can spot this in everything from the famous Underground map, to where you park your bum on their iconic moquette! In creating this asset pack for children we had the incredible opportunity to immerse ourselves in that world. It has been a privilege to breathe life into a series of images and patterns that pay homage to some of the great mid-century artists who brought so much joy to the underground in years gone by.”

For more information on licensing opportunities with TfL, go here.