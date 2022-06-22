If you’re feeling brave and can raise some money for charity, then there’s a chance to abseil over the edge of St Thomas’ Hospital’s tallest building.
The North Wing building of the hospital is the 160 feet tall block right next to the Thames and Westminster Bridge, giving you views as you descend across the river to Big Ben* and Parliament.
There are abseils taking place on Saturday 24th September or they have limited availability for Friday 23rd September 2022. Abseilers need to commit to reaching a fundraising target of £300, plus a participation fee of £35 per person. All the funds go to the Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity.
For more details, go here.
(c) Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity
*yeah, yeah, whatever
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply