If you’re feeling brave and can raise some money for charity, then there’s a chance to abseil over the edge of St Thomas’ Hospital’s tallest building.

The North Wing building of the hospital is the 160 feet tall block right next to the Thames and Westminster Bridge, giving you views as you descend across the river to Big Ben* and Parliament.

There are abseils taking place on Saturday 24th September or they have limited availability for Friday 23rd September 2022. Abseilers need to commit to reaching a fundraising target of £300, plus a participation fee of £35 per person. All the funds go to the Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity.

For more details, go here.

*yeah, yeah, whatever