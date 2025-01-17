A woven tube roundel to celebrate the new Weaver Overground line

A patchwork woven “tube roundel” has appeared at a London Overground station to mark the renaming of that part of the Overground as the Weaver Line.

Now in place above the stairs at Hackney Downs station, the woven roundel was created by local weavers. Each produced a small patch of fabric, which was then stitched together to form the patchwork roundel.

The woven roundel celebrates the historical significance of weaving and textile industries and communities along this line, in areas like Spitalfields Market, Bethnal Green and Hackney.

The roundel creator, Dalia James, said: “Having been born and raised in east London, I was delighted to have been commissioned by TfL to create a woven tapestry of the new London Overground Weaver line’s iconic roundel. There is such a great sense of community in London, and being able to run two workshops whereby Londoners could be part of the commission makes this project one that I will be forever proud of.”

You can find it above the stairs leading to the two London Overground Weaver line platforms at Hackney Downs station.