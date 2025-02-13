A World Upside Down: Mark Wallinger’s artwork challenging borders and perspectives

The world feels a bit topsy-turvy at the moment, well more than usual anyway, so why not see a world that’s actually been turned upside down?

You can find this upside-down world in central London, in the LSE campus near Holborn. It’s called, unsurprisingly, The World Turned Upside Down, a work of art by Mark Wallinger based on the world as recognised by the United Nations in 2019.

Apart from being obviously descriptive, The World Turned Upside Down is a ballad from the English Revolution. It was used as the title for Christopher Hill’s classic account of radical underground movements from that time, and Leon Rosselson’s song in tribute to Gerrard Winstanley and the ideals of the Digger Community:

‘When once the earth becomes a common treasury again, as it must … then this enmity of all lands will cease, and none shall dare to seek dominion over others, neither shall any dare to kill another, nor desire more of the earth than another.’ Gerrard Winstanley 1649, The True Levellers Standard Advanced.

As a globe, it’s familiar to many of a certain age who grew up before Google Maps—with the pale blue ocean and multicoloured countries — the sort of globe many of us owned as kids when the world seemed so much larger and country names so much stranger than today.

What becomes clear at this scale, and on a globe rather than the flat, rectangular Mercator projection we are used to seeing, is the proper scale of Africa compared to the other continents and the vastness of the oceans.

Considering how passionate people can sometimes get about the random lines drawn by long-dead politicians on maps, there’s the necessary disclaimer on the plaque.

“The designated borders, colours, and place names do not imply endorsement by LSE concerning the legal status of any territory or borders. There are many disputed borders and the artist has indicated some of these with an asterisk.”

That was added after it was unveiled, as some people refused to accept Taiwan as being independent of China, and don’t even get started when dealing with Israel – Palestine, or Western Sahara, or Cyprus, ad nauseam.

They added a “county in dispute” asterisk to Tawain, and students kept despoiling the borders around Israel, so much so that a watching security guard told me to move back when I approached the disputed zone on the globe.

The globe is fascinating as an object, but it’s depressing that it’s regularly vandalised by people who are angry about maps.

Maybe my early international travels or living on an island today give me a certain ambivalence to lines on maps. Yes, culture changes across and within borders, so it’s a struggle to understand the notion that a cultural difference within a border is fine, but them, them over there, them on the wrong side of a political line on a map—they’re foreign and alien to us.

Remembering that most borders are fairly new in historical terms and often imposed by unthinking colonial rulers to split up long-standing ethnic and cultural groups, it’s a sad twist of history that following independence, countries determined to project their independence didn’t take the opportunity to fix the mistakes made by their past colonial masters.

Many years ago, I used to write about international telecoms, and goodness, the complaints if I referred to a part of the world where borders were is dispute and used what the offended person had decided was the wrong designation.

Obviously, invasions and oppressive occupations against the will of the people are bad, so let the people who live there decide who they want as their rulers, and where borders that constrain the rulers should go.

Like the artist here, I adhered to the UN definitions, and like the artwork, I received heat for doing so. Disagree, yes, that’s fine, but if you’re getting quite so angry about someone using a different border definition from yours — then it’s time to take a cold shower.

Maybe we can just chill out a bit?

Mark Wallinger’s The World Turned Upside Down is a permanent outdoor work of art on the corner of Sheffield Street and Portugal Street.