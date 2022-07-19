Published by London exhibitions No Comments ↓

In a stone courtyard, a forbidding granite wall surrounds a maze of organic pillars as water slowly drips down the metal foliage. This is Wet Labyrinth (with Spontaneous Landscape) by Cristina Iglesias, and is part of the Royal Academy’s annual summer exhibition.

With this latest iteration in an ongoing series since 2005, Iglesias considers the history of labyrinths and mazes, combining the artificial with the natural in a single built environment. If part of it looks familiar when you step inside, its possibly because you’ve seen a horizontal predecessor outside the Bloomberg office in the City of London, where she recreated a couple of lost rivers in the area in sunken ponds.

Here in the Royal Academy’s courtyard, she’s created a mini-maze to explore. Just two entrances, and in theory you’re supposed to go in the one closest to the courtyard’s entrance, but these seemed to be ignored by most people, so just go in either end as you please.

Inside, tall metallic columns covered in roots and leaves fill the space with a steady stream of water dripping slowly down. It’s almost dank in effect, but that seems more an illusion in the mind of what we expect the space to feel like.

It’s slightly otherworldly as well as if you’ve walked into an alien forest from an episode of Doctor Who. And not unlike the Tardis, the interior feels larger than it should, although that’s thanks to strategically placed mirrors than the dimensional twisting of space.

It’s an interesting experience, and one that a lot of people walk past without peering inside, presumably assuming the exterior is the art, when in fact it’s simply concealing what’s within. It can soak up a good few minutes to explore if you step within.

The Wet Labyrinth is in the Royal Academy courtyard until 21st August and is free to visit.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions