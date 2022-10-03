Later this month there will be a free six-day festival of medical and science taking place across the London Bridge area.

The Medi-Culture series of events will jump from live Victorian surgery at the world’s oldest surviving operating theatre to medical stand-up and stories, delivered by comedians and health-care scientists; from talks on menopause, gene therapy, alcohol and convalescence, to anatomical drawing classes; from a Thames-side walk through medical history and modern health, to a beer-centric, yet medicinal, crawl of the area.

All the events are free, but need booking in advance – details are below:

Thur 20th Oct 2022

For the Care of the Sick in London Bridge: A Brief History of Old St Thomas’ Hospital

Join Monica A. Walker, Ph.D. in Art History, for this fascinating journey into how Old St Thomas’ Hospital firmly established London Bridge as a centre of a medical culture that still is developing as you read this.

What would Florence Say? – Menopause Myths and Statistics

As part of Menopause Awareness week, The Florence Nightingale Museum are supporting this Team London awareness event, working with Fit2RelaxLondon to explore the facts and myths around menopause – a woman’s journey through what, for so many, is a challenging and uncertain time.

Fri 21st Oct 2022

Stitch and Stem

Do you like to get crafty and learn something new? If so then this workshop is for you!

Join scientists at the Centre for Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine (CGTRM) at King’s College London to learn all about stem cells whilst embroidering them!

Surgery & The Victorian Operating Theatre

Join this surgical demonstration presented within the original architecture of the old operating theatre of the women’s ward of St. Thomas’s Hospital created in 1822 in the attic of St Thomas’ Church. Before the advent of anaesthesia, an operation had to be swift.

SCIENCE SHOWOFF – Dr Steve Cross and Guests

Join us for a night of medically-themed standup comedy, stories and silliness from some of London’s funniest people. Our MC Dr Steve Cross has carefully collected an incredible lineup of comedians, historians and medics to entertain you in the historic surroundings of Guy’s Medical School Chapel.

Sat 22nd Oct 2022

Medieval to Modern Medicine: Health and Wellbeing Walk Along the Thames

Take a walk through medical history and modern wellbeing along the banks of the Thames as we explore the area’s medicinal connections, from the Florence Nightingale Museum to the Old Operating Theatre. Discover a monastic herb garden, 1950s exercise regimes, Victorian workplace risks, the founding of a children’s hospital, and the health benefits of boxing, chocolate, and beer!

How to be Funny

Join coach and comedian Dr Steve Cross for a chance to find out how to bring your work, interests, and ideas to life for other people. We’ll steal tricks from the world’s best storytellers and joke-makers, and work together on how to perform them.

Sun 23rd Oct 2022

Hops, Herbs & Hospitals with Dafydd Wyn Phillips

Hear about the importance of the hop trade to the borough where brewers came to purchase hops to flavour their beers. Borough High Street was dominated by inns and taverns where beer and ale would be drunk in copious amounts.

Mon 24th Oct 2022

‘It’ll Never Happen to me” with Susan Laurie hosted by Alcohol Change UK

The lived reality of alcohol dependence and how we can help ourselves and others enjoy alcohol safel. From the organisers of ‘Sober January’, London-based charity Alcohol Change UK have brought this interactive talk for those who want to learn more about alcohol and re-evaluate their relationship with it.

Tues 25th Oct 2022

What would Florence Do? – Practicalities of ‘coping’ with the Menopause

Florence was a great traveller and explorer, looking for solutions and ways to make the lives of those around her better. What would she advocate today? We’ll look at how a new form of exercise – Trigger Point Pilates, is helping 1000’s of women reduce stress, release trauma, and balance hormones.

Anatomical Art

Join Eleanor Crook and William Edwards as they guide you around the Gordon Museum and Museum of Life Sciences, followed by a drawing class looking closely at exquisite and accurate wonders of medical history.

Wed 26th Oct 2022

Recovery, the lost art of convalescence- In conversation with best-selling author Dr. Gavin Francis

The Medi-Culture Festival presents Dr Gavin Francis introduced by Dave Green, Director of Florence Nightingale Museum. Gavin speaks about Sunday Times Best Selling book – Recovery: The Lost Art of Convalescence and explores the role that compassion plays in recovering from illness.

