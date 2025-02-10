A Wallace and Gromit themed narrowboat is coming to Paddington

For two days next week, you can dine on a narrow boat with Wallace and Gromit – as part of a promo by a gravy firm.

The official blurb sayth: “a one-of-a-kind dining experience celebrating its new partnership with Wallace & Gromit, bringing together delicious food in a setting inspired by Aardman’s latest Oscar-nominated film ‘Vengeance Most Fowl’.”

Sales lingo aside, I will note that they’re offering a decent-sounding meal for just £17 per person, which is a pretty good price for lunch. In addition, proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the food charity Fareshare.

Which is even better.

The sales blurb adds: “Alongside the meal, guests will have the chance to meet Wallace, Gromit, and the villainous Feathers McGraw, with a replica of the famous blue diamond also on display, first seen in The Wrong Trousers.”

Sessions run for 90 minutes on 19th and 20th February 2025 starting at 12pm, 3pm, and 6pm. Note that the event is for over 18s only and tables will not be separated, so you will be seated alongside other guests.

If you fancy a Bisto-flavoured roast lunch next week, go here.

Starter

Pulled lamb shoulder croquettes | Caramelized carrot puree | truffle Bisto gravy

Wensleydale and leek croquettes | Caramelized carrot puree | Bisto gravynaise

Main

Seared cornfed chicken with thyme and rosemary served with thousand-layer roast potato, celeriac puree, cauliflower cheese bon bon, cabbage and pea fricasse, Yorkshire pudding, stuffing, honey glazed turnips and Bisto gravy

Nut roast wellington served with thousand-layer roast potato, celeriac puree, cauliflower cheese bon bon, cabbage and pea fricasse, Yorkshire pudding, stuffing, honey glazed turnips and Bisto gravy

Dessert

Salted gluten free triple choc brownie | chocolate and popping candy soil | clotted cream ice cream | chocolate Bisto sauce

Passionfruit cheesecake | bitter berries | gravy chocolate sauce | honeycomb | mint oil

The narrowboat will be moored in the canal next to Paddington Station, so you should arrive by public transport as there’s no parkin.