Surrounded by the brutalist Barbican estate is a medieval church, one of the few to survive the Great Fire of London and an unexpected link with Tower Bridge.

There’s likely been a church on this spot since Saxon times, and was rebuilt in the Norman style shortly after the conquest, but the current church that you can see was built in the 1390s. The tower is younger though, as it was added in 1682, and although the core of the church is around 630 years old, it’s seen a lot of changes.

Apart from cosmetic and religious changes, the church was badly damaged by fire in 1545 and 1897, but was untouched by the Great Fire of London in 1666.

The current state of the church is thanks to the diligent efforts of WWII bombs, which destroyed much of the area around it and gutted the church itself. Unlike the rest of the area, which was rebuilt in a modern style, it was decided to preserve the church, so it was restored based on the design from 1545 after the plans were discovered in Lambeth Palace.

So that’s why there’s a medieval church in the middle of the modern Barbican.

That means that while this is a medieval church building, the interior is considerably cleaner than expected, with far fewer old memorials lining the walls. The stone aside, the interior, with its plain appearance and light furniture, almost feels modern.

The altar and the 18th-century font in the northwest corner of the church come from St Luke’s Church — a church which, in a historic twist, had been built in the 18th century as an overflow for this church. Above the font is a new(ish) stained glass window marking the 1991 centenary of the Cripplegate Foundation.

A corner display case has a range of old silver, including a horn beaker from the time of Queen Elizabeth I and a copy of Richard Hooker’s Laws of Ecclesiastical Polity, one of the great landmarks of Protestant theological literature.

One of the greatest authors, John Milton, was buried here. Apart from the ledger stone by the altar and a bust at the back, he even has an entire statue on the side wall. Churchgoers are worshipping while being watched by the writer of Paradise Lost.

At the rear, there are are some display boards, including on one side photos from the area’s post-WWII destruction and the rebuilding of the church. There are also some busts of worthy people, or maybe formerly worthy sorts, as the bust of Cromwell has a notice that his history is both a key figure, but also one who is very controversial, especially in Ireland.

But what does this church have to do with Tower Bridge?

Stand outside the church and look around. You might notice that there are a lot of street lamps—really, a lot of them—almost as if they’re decorative ornaments rather than needed for actual street lighting.

These street lamps are the original gas lamps used on the approach roads to Tower Bridge. The bridge was lit by 17 free-standing street lamps and 35 lamps mounted onto the northern balustrade. In May 1966, the last gas lamps on the balustrades were switched to electric, and the old street lamps were replaced with modern electric street lights.

The old freestanding gap lamps had to be removed, but what to do with them? Well, just up the road, the new Barbican estate was under construction, so what better than to decorate the place around the church with some surplus Victorian lamps?

That’s why the church has two old Tower Bridge lamps outside its ceremonial entrance and several more scattered around the plaza.

These days, they’re lit by electricity, but 130 years after they were made, they’re still working.