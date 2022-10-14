A specially modified tube map that was released last year has been added to the V&A Museum’s collection and is on display at the moment in the museum’s rapid acquisition gallery.

The reimagined map replaced station names across the tube map with notable Black people from history, with the associated Tube lines renamed to link them together by common themes – Firsts and Trailblazers; Georgians; Sports; Arts; LGBTQ+; Physicians; Performers; Literary World and Community Organisers.

By doing so, the map aims to highlight how Black people have played an intrinsic role in all parts of British life for thousands of years.

The Map was created last year in partnership with Black Cultural Archives in Brixton, and is currently on display on the 2nd floor of the museum in the “Design 1900 – Now” room.

The map joins the V&A’s ‘Rapid Response Collecting’ display, a permanent legacy for contemporary items which have a part in social, political, technological and economic change. Previous acquisitions include objects such as a Snorkel mask converted into a CPAP machine during COVID-19 or collecting the iPhone 6 which marked the rise of the “phablet”.

Julie Dixon, Customer and Revenue Director for Transport for London said: “We are delighted that the Black History Tube map, developed with Black Cultural Archives, is now on show in the Victoria and Albert Museum. The Tube map is an iconic piece of London history and I am proud that this special redesign, showing the vast contribution that Black people have played in British life, is on display for people to learn from and admire.”

The map is also available to buy as a poster here.