A second attempt to build homes around High Barnet tube station announced

Under plans being put forward by Barratt London and TfL’s Places for London, approximately 300 new homes could be built around High Barnet tube station on the Northern line.

High Barnet is a northern terminus for the Northern line and sits at the bottom of a slope alongside sidings for used to store tube trains when not in use. The station wasn’t built for the London Underground and opened in 1872 as a mainline railway between Finsbury and High Barnet. It was transferred to the London Underground, and the first tube trains ran in April 1940, although British Rail could run freight trains to the station up to 1962.

Today, the station retains some of its original Victorian architecture but sits alongside a car park and light industrial site.

If it goes ahead, the housing development would see approximately 300 new homes, including 40% affordable homes, built on the car park and on the light industrial land to the south of the station. New ground-floor commercial units, which could include shops or a café, will also serve the local community and station users. There would also be some improvements to the local area, with a better pedestrian path from the station to the bus stop and upgraded crossings on the nearby Barnet Hill road.

The scheme is still at an early stage.

A public exhibition will be held on Sunday 1st December from 10am to 2pm at Queen Elizabeth’s Girls School, High Barnet.

A community webinar is also being held on Thursday 28th November at 6:30pm to 7:30pm. You can obtain log-on details for the webinar by contacting [email protected].

Jonathan Cornelius, Head of Property Development at Places for London said: “The proposals at High Barnet represent a significant opportunity to enhance High Barnet station, improving the passenger experience, while delivering the high-quality new homes, including 40% affordable housing, that Barnet and the capital dearly needs.

“We encourage the local community to come along to one of our in-person or online events to learn more about the proposals and share your views on what you want to see in the future of High Barnet.”

This isn’t the first time that TfL has attempted to develop the site. A previous proposal in 2019 was dropped in 2021.