A new silver tube roundel unveiled for TfL’s silver anniversary

This year marks Transport for London’s (TfL) 25th anniversary, and they’ve shown off a new silver roundel to mark their Silver Anniversary.

When London’s public transport was first pseudo-nationalised in 1933, it adopted the London Transport brand name, although the organising name varied regularly depending on a political whim at the time.

1933-1948: London Passenger Transport Board

1948-1963: London Transport Executive

1963-1970: London Transport Board

1970-1984: London Transport Executive

1984-2000: London Regional Transport

2000 onwards: Transport for London (TfL)

At 25 years old, TfL has now lasted longer than any of its predecessor organisations.

The new silver anniversary roundel will appear on a range of new posters that will be put up across London and will be seen across all of TfL’s services.

Earlier today, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Lord joined 25 buskers to celebrate the start of the 25th anniversary events at Liverpool Street Underground station, alongside the new roundel and series of new posters marking the improvements to public transport since TfL was established.

TfL’s busking scheme was introduced in 2003, and last year hundreds of musicians auditioned for a coveted license, with new pitches set to be introduced on the Elizabeth line this year.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “London’s transport network – and the thousands of colleagues who keep London moving every day – are part of the fabric of all our lives, and since 2000 we have delivered momentous positive change across the city and on our services. TfL 25 will showcase the many ways we have improved the lives of all Londoners socially, culturally, economically and environmentally, with an exciting year of activity planned for everyone to enjoy.”

London Transport Museum will mark TfL’s 25th anniversary with a programme including a creative competition for schools and events for the public to enjoy, school holiday activities for families at Easter and at its first Museum Depot Open Days of the year from 4 April to 6 April in Acton, west London.

In addition, a new photography exhibition will open in June, featuring historic photographs of London’s transport from the 19th century alongside contemporary images of today, showing how transport has helped shape the capital.

A Jubilee line treasure hunt will be held on Saturday 1st February to celebrate the extension of the service from the West End to the Docklands.

More events will follow later in the year.

Some of TfL’s key achievements over the last 25 years include the following, some of which will appear on posters as part of the work to mark TfL’s anniversary.

2000 – TfL’s tram system launched – since then, it has carried more than 590 million passengers

2002 – TfL’s online Journey Planner launched, the first multi-modal system of its kind in the UK, allowing customers to plan journeys across several modes

2003 – The Oyster smart card was introduced

2004 – TfL’s education programmes, now known as TfL Travel for Life, have supported more than three million children since 2004

2005 – TfL’s entire fleet of buses became fully wheelchair accessible

2005 – The introduction of free travel for children on TfL services

2006 – The launch of Baby on Board badges

2008 – The first wide aisle ticket gates were installed at Tube stations

2008 – Priority seating launched

2009 – iBus was fully rolled out. iBus gave London next stop audio and signs, information on all buses and live information on apps and website

2010 – The first ever air-conditioned, fully walk through Tube train on the Metropolitan line launched

2010 – Since 2010, more than 137 million journeys have been made on TfL cycle hire bikes, which are now called Santander Cycles. The scheme now includes e-bikes and has doubled the number of cycle hire points across the city since its introduction

2010 – London’s streets become the first in England to trial pedestrian countdown technology, which tells pedestrians how long they have to safely cross the road

2012 – TfL helped millions to attend the Olympics and Paralympics and kept the rest of London moving

2012 – TfL introduced manual boarding ramps on the Tube to significantly improve accessibility in advance of the Paralympic Games.

2012 – The 60+ Oyster photocard was introduced

2016 – The Night Tube launched – with 7.8 million passengers in the first 12 months.

2016 – The introduction of the Hopper fare – unlimited bus and tram journeys within an hour of first touching in, for the price of a single fare.

2019 – The first Cycleway launched in 2019, and today London’s cycling network is spans more than 400km, the same length as the Tube network

2019 – TfL launched the world’s first lorry safety scheme (Direct Vision Standard Scheme) to help improve the visibility of people walking, cycling or riding e-scooters or motorcycles. Since its introduction, fatal collisions have fallen by 49 per cent

2021 – The Northern line was extended to Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms – the first major Tube extension this century.

2022 – The Elizabeth line launched, increasing rail capacity by 10 per cent, the biggest increase in the capital in 70 years and creating the UK’s most popular railway service

2023 – The 1,000th zero-emission bus launched on London’s network

2023 – The Care Leaver Oyster photocard was introduced

2024 – The first phase of the Superloop was completed, connecting outer London boroughs more quickly with express bus services

2025 – The first new Piccadilly line air-conditioned trains will start to be introduced on the TfL network

2025 – The first new DLR trains will come into service

2025 – TfL will finish converting its bus shelter lighting to LED – currently at 95 per cent of shelters