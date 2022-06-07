An upgraded route finder device that uses live traffic information from other cyclists to plot routes has been launched by London based Beeline. It’s a combination of a smartphone app to plot a journey, and a “satnav” that’s fitted to the bike that then guides cyclists along the route as an in-car device would do for motorists.

The added feature though is that to reduce delays for cyclists, Beeline gathers data from Beeline rides, as well as bringing together the external information from OpenStreetMap. During their rides, users can simply press the rating buttons at any point of their journey to indicate if they’re having a positive or negative experience. These Beeline Road Ratings then feed directly into Beeline’s routing algorithm to adapt and improve future routes. The more users and the more feedback, the better the routes become.

Since the first Velo launched, over 1.6 million kilometres have been travelled by bicycle in London via Beeline routing. The 29,270 positive road ratings and 10,199 negative road ratings provided by users in London continue to contribute to the routes offered by Beeline’s app-based route planner.

The new Velo 2 device offers a brand new navigation interface and a larger display screen, and is being sold by the firm for £80 from here.

As well as Beeline devices and app there are a number of B2B integrations planned and in discussion. There is an integration with the Tier, the micromobility operator, with navigation in the Tier app being provided by Beeline, and the same interface as on the Beeline app. This is an exploratory step at the moment, as scooters and bikes have the same infrastructure needs.

Beeline says that there’s also potential for partnership with the bike manufacturers directly, integrating Beeline navigation within the hardware of the bike.