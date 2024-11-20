A new operator announced to run the Elizabeth line railway

The Elizabeth line’s concession, the company that operates the line’s day-to-day services, is changing after Transport for London (TfL) decided to award the concession to a new company.

The Elizabeth line is currently operated by MTR Elizabeth line (MTREL), which was awarded the contract in 2014, initially to operate the TfL Rail services and later the full Elizabeth line. The contract, initially for eight years and then extended for another two, started on 31st May 2015, when the company took over the Liverpool Street to Shenfield services from Greater Anglia. The nominal value of concession payments payable to MTR over the base eight-year term was £1.4bn before performance adjustments (bonuses and penalties).

The ten-year contract was put up for renewal and after shortlisting four bidders earlier this year, TfL has awarded the contract to GTS Rail Operations — a joint venture between Go Ahead, Sumitomo and Tokyo Metro.

The new contract, which comes into effect next May, will last seven years, with an option to extend it for up to two additional years.

That will take the new concession operator up to 2032-34, and will include the opening of the new station at Old Oak Common and handling the huge surge in passengers expected when HS2 uses Old Oak Common as its “temporary” terminus station.

Claire Mann, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The Elizabeth line has had a transformational impact since opening in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular and reliable railways in the country. The railway has provided new, more direct journey options which has led to huge numbers of customers using our safe and accessible trains and stations.

“I am delighted that we have appointed GTS Rail Operations to continue to build on the success of the Elizabeth line and I look forward to working with them.”

Under the new contract, TfL will continue to set the fares and market the services and will retain revenue generated by ticket sales. Staff currently employed by the incumbent operator, MTR, will transfer to GTS Rail Operations Limited under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE).