A new operator announced to run the Elizabeth line railway
The Elizabeth line’s concession, the company that operates the line’s day-to-day services, is changing after Transport for London (TfL) decided to award the concession to a new company.
The Elizabeth line is currently operated by MTR Elizabeth line (MTREL), which was awarded the contract in 2014, initially to operate the TfL Rail services and later the full Elizabeth line. The contract, initially for eight years and then extended for another two, started on 31st May 2015, when the company took over the Liverpool Street to Shenfield services from Greater Anglia. The nominal value of concession payments payable to MTR over the base eight-year term was £1.4bn before performance adjustments (bonuses and penalties).
The ten-year contract was put up for renewal and after shortlisting four bidders earlier this year, TfL has awarded the contract to GTS Rail Operations — a joint venture between Go Ahead, Sumitomo and Tokyo Metro.
The new contract, which comes into effect next May, will last seven years, with an option to extend it for up to two additional years.
That will take the new concession operator up to 2032-34, and will include the opening of the new station at Old Oak Common and handling the huge surge in passengers expected when HS2 uses Old Oak Common as its “temporary” terminus station.
Claire Mann, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The Elizabeth line has had a transformational impact since opening in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular and reliable railways in the country. The railway has provided new, more direct journey options which has led to huge numbers of customers using our safe and accessible trains and stations.
“I am delighted that we have appointed GTS Rail Operations to continue to build on the success of the Elizabeth line and I look forward to working with them.”
Under the new contract, TfL will continue to set the fares and market the services and will retain revenue generated by ticket sales. Staff currently employed by the incumbent operator, MTR, will transfer to GTS Rail Operations Limited under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE).
Rejoice! And let’s hope there’ll be fewer staff quitting because of the way the company treated them.
Indeed let’s have more grumpy, inefficient, overpaid and incompetent staff like we have on so many other Tfl services.
why, given the success that the existing franchise holder has made of it, are TfL changing the operators?
@Reaper
Is it efficient if the concession pays over a hundred grand to train a member of staff only to have them quit almost immediately because of the way the training department treated them?
Given the rather high rate of safety incidents that those who remain have, while those who leave go onto become successful Instructors and Managers, I would question whether the concession holder has “made a success of it” or rather the concession operator has benefited from being part of the tube network while losing their best staff.
This is the thing I never understand with these concessions. I get it when you have no experience running a metro system and need to bring in the pros to run your operation.
But these things are payments of costs plus enough profit to make it worth it to bother bidding.
Why on earth couldn’t TFL run it directly for the same cost and save the profit. Labour costs and protections are pretty fixed, which is the usual place outsourcing saves money. TFL is setting all the pricing and standards. So. Why?
That’s pretty much how I view all outsourcing! Why pay someone else to make a profit on something you can do yourself…