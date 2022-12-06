A new pedestrian bridge is to be built across one of the Canary Wharf docks to relieve congestion on the existing South Dock Footbridge (also, if very infrequently, known as the Wilkinson Eyre Bridge).

The second bridge is needed to relieve congestion on the existing narrow bridge which has got worse in recent years thanks to an awful lot of new housing going up on the Isle of Dogs to the south of Canary Wharf’s main office estate. So busy is the area now that the existing footbridge is the second busiest pedestrian-only bridge in London, only just surpassed by the Golden Jubilee footbridge in central London.

The council predicts that demand for crossing the South Dock could potentially increase from 37,000 in 2018 to 85,000 people by 2031, and the current busy footbridge would never cope, hence the need for a second bridge.

A previous plan for a second bridge would have been for both pedestrians and cyclists, but that was dropped following concerns in previous public consultations about conflicts between users and safety – so this is for pedestrians only, although cyclists will be able to walk bikes across, and there will however be improved cycle routes to the bridge to make it easier to find. However, during the planning committee meeting at Tower Hamlets council last week, a lot of discussions emerged about how cyclists will be persuaded to walk over the bridge rather than ignoring the signs and cycling across.

As a new bridge, it’ll need to be able to be opened for boats to pass through, so will be made up of two 35-metre spans, with one able to hinge upwards when needed.

The design is not just aesthetic though, it’s been deliberately given a low cross-section profile to handle the east-west crosswinds that come in across the docks.

The planning application was approved by Tower Hamlets council last week, subject to conditions and ongoing review of the cycling issues.

It’s due to open to pedestrians in 2024.