A new cycle lane is proposed for Bermondsey

A new cycle lane could be created in Bermondsey, linking two existing cycle lanes that are segregated by the mainline railway. If approved by Southwark Council, the new cycle lane would run north-south through Bermondsey via Spa Gardens, connecting Tanner Street (TfL Cycleway C14) to Willow Walk (TfL Cycleway 10).

It would also make the temporary cycle provision on Druid Street permanent with a new footway outside the arches

Plans for a cycle lane in the area date back to studies carried out in 2017 which identified a desire to divert cyclists that wish to continue north from Cycleway 10, towards the City, away from the busier main roads and to use Cycleway 14 instead.

In May 2022, an Experimental Traffic Management Order was implemented, which comprised bi-directional segregated cycle lanes on Druid Street and a modal filter on Gedling Place to prevent access for motor vehicle traffic

Following a consultation into its effects, detailed design work was commissioned in February 2023, and a review took place in November 2023. Following amendments based on subsequent reviews, mainly to address access to commercial units on Druid Street, the council is expected to proceed with the new cycle lane.

The council committee needs to formally approve the officer’s recommendations for the cycle lane to be built, but baring an unexpected intervention that is expected to be a formality.

It will cost around £1.45 million to create the cycle lane, which is funded by developer contributions, and it’s expected that work to build the cycle lane will start this autumn.